Unemployment in Burke County ticked up slightly again in June.

The jobless rate in Burke reached 3.6%, up from 3.4% in May, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. April saw the county hit its lowest unemployment rate, at 2.9%, in a long time.

At its current jobless rate of 3.6% and a work force of 41,369 people, that means 1,476 of those people are out of work, according to commerce department figures.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw its unemployment rate increase, as did the other 14 metro areas in the state in June. The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area’s rate increased to 3.5%, up from 3.3% in May, according to commerce figures. That means, with 176,533 people in the work force, 6,109 people in the metro area are out of work.

While unemployment inched up in the metro area from May to June and some jobs were lost, there were job gains in various sectors over the month.

The commerce department figures show that 100 jobs were lost in the education and health services sector, and 900 were lost in the government sector in the metro area.

As for jobs gained in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area, the manufacturing sector added 200 jobs, while the leisure and hospitality sector and the professional and business services sector each gained 100 jobs over the period, according to commerce figures.

Even with the increase in unemployment for June in the metro area, it remains lower than the same period of 2022, which saw an unemployment rate of 3.8%, commerce figures show.

There are still plenty of jobs openings in Burke County and the metro area, including in manufacturing, health care, government, education, food service and retail.

To search for job openings in the area, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The July statewide unemployment rate update is scheduled to be released on Friday, Aug. 18.