Jobless rate in Burke increased in October

Burke County’s and the metro area’s unemployment rates shot up in October.

The county and the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area both saw its jobless rate increase to 3.8% in October, up from 3.1% in September, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With 40,361 people in the labor force in Burke County, at 3.8 % that means 1,535 of them were out of work.

In the metro area, 172,412 people are in the labor force so that means 6,523 of them are out of work, according to the commerce department.

But the county and metro area were not alone. Of the 100 counties in the state, 99 counties saw rates increase in October.

Those looking for work in Burke County should have plenty of options.

In Burke County, there are more job openings than there are people to fill them. In fact, for every one person in the labor force, there are two jobs available, according to the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. In Catawba County, there are three jobs available for every one person in the labor force, according to the survey.

UNC Health Blue Ridge appears to have the most job openings at 209, according to NCWorks.gov. Those openings include everything from doctors and nurses to registrars, phlebotomist and insurance account representatives.

Burke also has no shortage of manufacturing jobs available, as well as retail and food service job openings.

Leviton Manufacturing Company has 13 job openings in areas such as material handling, maintenance, engineering and production.

Herman Miller in Hildebran has 15 openings for jobs such as sewer, upholsterer, machine operator and inventory auditor.

Grocery stores Ingles Market and Food Lion have many jobs between them, with Food Lion operating locations in Morganton, Valdese and Hildebran.

And food chains Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Burger King, Cracker Barrel and Buffalo Wild Wings all have multiple job openings in Burke County.

To search for jobs in Burke County or surrounding counties, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The state unemployment rate for November is expected to be released Friday, Dec. 16.