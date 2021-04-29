Joblessness nearly at pre-pandemic level in Burke

Burke County’s unemployment rate fell nearly a percentage point in March, brining it almost back to a pre-pandemic level.
The county’s rate dropped to 4.4%, down from 5.3% in February, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The county’s unemployment is nearly what is was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.
Burke’s unemployment rate in March 2020 was 3.8.
With a labor force of 40,310 in Burke County, that means 1,766 are looking for work.
There are plenty of jobs available in the county, with everything from food and retail stores to health care and government looking for workers, according to a search on www.ncworks.gov.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge appears to have the large number of jobs, with 330 openings for everything from nurses and phlebotomists to accountants and office managers.
Bimbo Bakeries in Valdese has 39 openings for things such as warehouse, production, engineer and maintenance.
And Continental Automotive has 51 openings in things such as quality control, maintenance, material handler and valve operator.
CVS Health has a total of 30 openings at its locations in Morganton, Rutherford College and Hildebran.
And Food Lion has 45 openings at its locations in Morganton, Valdese and Hildebran.
Even PetSmart in Morganton has 11 openings for everything from pet groomers and stockers to store manager, assistant store manager and retail sales associate.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases between February and March.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw a drop in unemployment by nearly a percentage point, falling to 4.5% in March, down from 5.4 in February.
With 172,223 people in the labor force means 7,697 are looking for work, according to data from the commerce department.
The unemployment rate for the metro area in March 2020 was 3.7%.
The manufacturing sector was the only sector in the metro that experienced job losses - 300 - during the month.
The government sector, the financial activities sector and the leisure and hospitality sector each gained 100 jobs over the month, according to the commerce department.
The state unemployment rate for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 21.