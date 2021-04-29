Joblessness nearly at pre-pandemic level in Burke

Burke County’s unemployment rate fell nearly a percentage point in March, brining it almost back to a pre-pandemic level.

The county’s rate dropped to 4.4%, down from 5.3% in February, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The county’s unemployment is nearly what is was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.

Burke’s unemployment rate in March 2020 was 3.8.

With a labor force of 40,310 in Burke County, that means 1,766 are looking for work.

There are plenty of jobs available in the county, with everything from food and retail stores to health care and government looking for workers, according to a search on www.ncworks.gov.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge appears to have the large number of jobs, with 330 openings for everything from nurses and phlebotomists to accountants and office managers.

Bimbo Bakeries in Valdese has 39 openings for things such as warehouse, production, engineer and maintenance.

And Continental Automotive has 51 openings in things such as quality control, maintenance, material handler and valve operator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}