For all the hype around generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), there are many jobs that are very difficult, if not impossible to automate. Here are some of them courtesy of www.howstuffworks.com.

Number one on the list are skilled tradespeople. For example, the knowledge, dexterity, and problem-solving skills required to be a certified plumber or electrician are unique to their jobs. True, there are routine jobs, but every situation brings unexpected challenges, both physical and mental.

In the near future, much of the work that goes into designing and engineering buildings will be done with the help of AI software, but when it comes to hammering nails and laying bricks, the construction industry, ranked number two on the list, still needs plenty of old-fashioned muscle and human know-how. More and more construction will be done on a modular basis, meaning that individual components will be produced in factories by 3D printers and other machines off-site, and then assembled on-site.

But according to a report by McKinsey & Company, only 15 to 20 percent of new construction will be modular by 2030. "For those activities that do remain on-site, it's unlikely that a company will fire a carpenter and bring in the latest robot to do everything the carpenter did. Rather, machines will take over individual activities within a role. What that means is workers will need to learn to work side by side, or in a hybrid role, with machines," the report added.

Food preparation and serving ranks third on the list. According to a Goldman Sachs report, at least half of the tasks involved in cooking and serving food simply cannot be done by AI or robots. That's not to say that automation won't make inroads into the food industry. The fast-food chain White Castle already uses robots in some locations to flip burgers and cook fries. As with other services, people are willing to sacrifice on the low-end, but the consensus is that if one goes out to a nice restaurant, they shouldn’t have to rely on a robot being the chef.

Psychology and counseling will remain a stable career and ranks number four on the list. There are plenty of AI applications being designed for counseling and mental health, and conversational AI chatbots are expected to be a $1.25 billion market by 2025. While chatbot applications like Woebot can do basic mental health counseling and can even guide users through exercises like cognitive behavioral therapy, they won't replace human therapists, nor are they designed to.

And, of course, other health care jobs with deep human interaction, like nurses and doctors, are likely to remain un-replaced by AI. Thank goodness!

Although education is also being transformed by technology with exciting innovations like online learning and AI-powered tutoring apps that customize learning to the individual student, there are inherent limitations to what an AI can do in the classroom, especially for teaching young children. At the preschool and elementary school level, there's a strong need for that human level of interaction say experts. Teachers will always play an integral role in continuing to inspire and guide students of all ages.

Drivers round out the list at number six. This might come as a surprise since there's been so much hype about driverless cars. Aren't we just a few years away from self-driving Ubers and 18-wheelers putting all human cabbies and truck drivers out of business?

Experts are unanimous when they say no.

Although Waymo already offers driverless rides in a select area of downtown Phoenix, Arizona, with plans to expand to San Francisco and Los Angeles, the technology is still far away from being universal. Although expert predictors say we’re 90 percent there when it comes to driverless vehicles, the last 10 percent is going to take a long while. The unpredictability of real-world driving (pedestrians, bicyclists, loose dogs, and roaming cats) and the liability it places on driverless car companies is just too great. That’s the true challenge for self-driving cars on public roads.

One last group of comfortable workers who don’t have to worry about AI taking over: truly creative thinkers. Entrepreneurs, inventors, authors, and actors — those kinds of jobs will undoubtedly use generative AI as a tool, but ChatGPT by definition cannot "think outside of the box." Genuinely creative jobs are the safest ones to have in the age of AI.

Even if AI intrudes upon writing and art and music, experts agree that people will always be willing to pay a premium for "human-generated activity," especially at the high end.

Frankly, I’d much prefer watching and hearing Adele sing than any type of AI robot.