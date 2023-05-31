Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Burke County, along with 97 other counties in North Carolina, saw its unemployment rate in April drop.

The county saw its jobless rate fall to 2.9% in April, down from 3.2% in March. The county had the 25th lowest unemployment rate among the 100 counties in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With a labor force of 41,184 and an unemployment rate of 2.9%, that means 1,186 people out of work, according to commerce department figures.

And like Burke County, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw its jobless rate dip to 2.9% in April, down from 3.3% in March. With a labor force of 176,050 people and an unemployment rate of 2.9% that means 5,095 people are looking for work in the metro area.

The Asheville metro area had the lowest unemployment among the 15 metro areas in the state during the month, commerce department figures show. Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.5%, the department showed.

While there are still job openings in Burke County, it appears there aren’t as many as there was a month ago, according to a search on www.ncworks.gov.

For instance, UNC Health Blue Ridge had more than 200 job openings earlier this year but the latest search shows it now has 63 openings. Those jobs include doctors in various specialties, nurses, certified nursing assistants, mammography techs, surgical tech, athletic trainer and security guard.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has 37 openings for jobs at Broughton Hospital and I. Iverson Developmental Center, both in Morganton.

There are still manufacturing companies in Burke County looking for workers including Packaging Corporation of America, Case Farms, Leviton Manufacturing, MillerKnoll and Valdese Weavers to name a few.

There are plenty of jobs in retail and food service in Burke including Ingles Markets, Food Lion, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Burger King, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dollar Tree, Sonic, Fatz Café, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell, PetSmart and Tractor Supply.

To search for jobs in Burke County, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The state unemployment update for May is scheduled to be released Friday, June 16.