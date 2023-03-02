VALDESE — The 2022-23 Bluegrass at the Rock season has arrived at the final two performances as Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers prepare to take the stage for the March show. The Old Rock School has had the privilege of hosting the Radio Ramblers once before, and Bluegrass at the Rock patrons are eager to welcome back the talented ensemble.

Named as the 2019 Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Association, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers are certainly no strangers to the bluegrass scene, according to their website. Thousands of loyal bluegrass admirers have enjoyed their traditional sound for nearly 15 years, from the historic Grand Ole Opry stage to the intimate venue of the Old Rock School. The Radio Ramblers were started in 2006, after Mullins was inspired to create the band in order to meet the local need for the sound, however the high demand for shows quickly lead to a rise in fame, with the band performing at the Grand Ole Opry, a mere seven years after the band’s start. Today, with a multitude of musical honors under their belt, the Ramblers have carved a name for themselves in the mainstream bluegrass world. Band members include Joe Mullins-banjo, Jason Barie-fiddle, Adam McIntosh-guitar, Randy Barnes-bass, and Chris Davis-mandolin, their website says.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $30 and concessions will be available for purchase, provided by Faith Community Church. Concert attendees are encouraged to enjoy a pre-show dinner at one of ten locally owned restaurants in Valdese or browse the unique shops along Main Street. The spirited downtown district is home to several boutiques, specialty goods, and nearly every type of cuisine imaginable, from Italian to authentic Mexican tacos.

Secure your tickets in advance at the special presale price of $25 by calling 828-874-6774 or by visiting concertsattherock.com. A full calendar of upcoming Valdese events, including a lineup of the 2023 Summer Concert Series, is available at visitvaldese.com.