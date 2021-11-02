Johnson-Sims-Taylor trio sweeps districts; Sohovich remains on Burke County school board

“I think that you have to look at the data that’s coming in,” Johnson said. “I think you’ve got to make reasonable, sound judgments based on what the data shows. Back at the beginning of the school year, I think it was voiced very loud by the people that they wanted the option of wearing a mask. ... I think we need to start moving toward some type of normalcy.”

Sohovich has served on the board since April, but joined Johnson, Sims and Taylor in being elected by popular vote for the first time, and she said she is “honored” and “humbled.”

“I feel very blessed and fortunate that the county has continued to support me through this election,” Sohovich said. “I will continue to make the students and the staff the No. 1 priority of mine as I have in the past. I have volunteered in schools for over 30 years, and I will continue to march on for our students, staff and teachers.”

Sohovich said she looks forward to working with the new board and hopes to address issues including teacher pay, the availability of teacher assistants and reducing class sizes. As for the mask policy, Sohovich said she’ll continue to lean on the numbers and protecting children in BCPS with an eye toward the possibility of optional masking in the future.