Josh Turner added to MerleFest lineup

WILKESBORO -- In just a few short weeks, music fans from around the world will make their annual pilgrimage to Wilkesboro for one of the country’s most beloved weekends of live music, MerleFest, presented by Window World.

The festival recently announced its final round of artist additions for the weekend of April 28 through May 1, including country-steeped Grand Ole Opry member Josh Turner.

With his deep bass voice, Turner has sold more than six million records, reached 3.7 billion global streams, and has become a favorite and unforgettable hitmaker on country radio. With timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Turner’s five No. 1 singles include “Your Man,” of which the official music video surpassed 100 million views. This comes on the heels of the release of “Your Man Deluxe Edition,” celebrating 15 years of Turner’s iconic double Platinum-selling album, as well as the release of the mini documentary “Josh Turner Your Man 15th Anniversary” (Mini Doc). The Double-Platinum-selling “Would You Go With Me,” featured on “Your Man Deluxe Edition,” experienced a viral surge across TikTok leading to a jump in streaming which landed the classic country tune on Spotify’s US Viral 50 along with Spotify Viral charts in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.

A native of South Carolina, Turner has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, and seven ACA Awards. Turner will perform on the opening day of the festival.

Also joining the lineup is the eclectically influenced trio The Wood Brothers, Durand Jones & The Indications’ modern soul revue, and more. Additionally, this year’s Late Night Jam theme has been announced. Jam hosts Hogslop String Band will be joined by a myriad of guests for a night of “The Times They Are A-Changin' - Songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s folk-rock revolution.”

Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857. Fans are reminded the volunteer application window is now open. Please visit merlefest.org/volunteer to sign up.

In addition to the previously mentioned headliners, MerleFest has also added the following artists to the 2022 lineup: Armchair Boogie, Eliza Meyer, Ella & Mary, Fireside Collective, Frank Fotusky & Grant Demody, Hubby Jenkins, Joey J. Saye, The Lee Boys, The Loblollies, Natalie Hemby, The Nude Party, Old Salt Union, Pickin’ Thistles, Roman Barten-Sherman, Shadowgrass, and Willie Watson.

All of these fantastic acts join the previously announced MerleFest 2022 lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, Old Crow Medicine Show, Emmylou Harris, Trampled By Turtles, Colin Hay, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, We Banjo 3, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Steep Canyon Rangers, Jim Lauderdale, Alison Brown, Allison Russell, Andy May, Arlo McKinley, Banknotes, Barbaro, Big Daddy Love, Caleb Caudle, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Damn Tall Buildings, Darrell Scott, David Childers and The Serpents, Desure, Donna the Buffalo, Dr. Bacon, Eli Yacinthe, Happy Traum, Hogslop String Band, Jack Lawrence, Jake Blount, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Kaia Kater, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill, Nat Myers, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Rissi Palmer, Roy Book Binder, Scythian, Shannon McNally, Shay Martin Lovette, Sister Sadie, T. Michael Coleman, Tenille Townes, The Arcadian Wild, The Contenders, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, The Local Boys, The Steel Wheels, The Waybacks, Time Sawyer, Tony Williamson, Tray Wellington, Wayne Henderson, and 49 Winchester.

Little pickers and their families will be glad to know that Andy May’s Acoustic Kids is returning to MerleFest after a brief hiatus, featuring three 1.5-hour showcases and a 25-minute Acoustic Kids Ambassadors set.

"We are thrilled to give music fans our final artist additions for MerleFest 2022,” says Festival Director Wes Whitson. “And I'm especially pleased to welcome our Acoustic Kids program back to Wilkes Community College to continue our tradition of being a family-friendly event for music fans of all ages.”