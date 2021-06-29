July 4th safety tips for pets offered

As the Independence Day holiday festivities are approaching and fireworks season has arrived, Burke County Animal Services encourages everyone to be courteous to the furry friends that reside in Burke County.
Kaitlin Settlemyer, director of animal services, wants local residents to be mindful during all the hustle and bustle of the holiday and understand that not all residents are fans of the massive fireworks displays. She wants neighbors to be courteous to those who have furry friends so that everyone can have a safe and fun holiday weekend.
“Our neighborhood is a large community of dog lovers and dog owners,” Settlemyer said. “We are all really good about going to one another and being like, ‘Hey, we are going to be shooting off fireworks at this time.’ It would be worth it if you are a family that’s going to shoot off fireworks by going to your next door neighbors and to some neighbors down the street and letting them know, ‘Hey, just to let you guys know we’re going to shoot fireworks off at 9:45 this evening. You know if you guys want to make sure your pets are secure, we just wanted to give you guys a heads up.’
“There’s no reason why people still can’t enjoy that and keep their pets safe. And so that’s been a really great thing that we do within my little neighborhood that we live in. And I always found that really respectful of people that do that.”
As a person who is constantly trying to assist stray animals, Settlemyer encourages pet owners to make sure their pets are fully equipped for any accident that may happen.
“Another thing is just make sure your pets have ID collars on them,” said Settlemyer. “You never know what’s going to happen. Even if your pet has never been scared of thunderstorms or fireworks before, there’s always a chance that something could spook them and they could get loose. That happens every year. We see so many pets come in as strays to the shelter. By making sure their microchip information is up to date and making sure they have tags on them at all times while they are outside. I really avoid going outside after about 8 p.m. with my dogs anyway.
“I just get so nervous taking them outside and whenever you’re in your home and you know your neighbor is going to shoot fireworks off, I like to lay in bed with my dog and we turn the volume up on the TV really loud. We just kind of sit there and hang out, and that’s worked really well with me. Now, if your dog is extremely fearful, I recommend that definitely working with your veterinarian. You know there are some great treatments for hearing-induced anxieties and stuff like that, so with fireworks, gunshots anything like that.”
Settlemyer also recommended to carefully watch your cats, even if they’re outdoor cats.
Even if animals have never run off before, they can still get spooked by something loud like fireworks.
“Try to get your cats inside,” she said. “Giving them something to hide in really helps, so if they have a bed that they can hide in or a cardboard box, that really helps lower their anxiety level. Even just hiding under the bed really helps as far as cats. Cats can get spooked even if they’re outdoors and, if you have barn cats, try to get them put away in your barn or garage for the events as they can run off.
“You never know what’s going to happen, like I said, so make sure you have current photos of your pets. That way, if for some reason they do get loose and you have to notify the shelter, you’ll have a current photo of them.”
There are a lot of products that can be purchased to help relieve pet anxiety. Settlemyer does not advise administering any medication to your pets without speaking with a veterinarian, but there are products she recommends that may help during the boom of the holidays.
“ThunderShirts and Thundercoats, those are all great products,” Settlemyer said. “… One of my dogs wears a ThunderShirt … I can’t really speak to administering medications, I always say speak with your veterinarian … There are some products you can purchase for pet anxiety.”
Feliway is one of the products Settlemyer recommends for cats during fireworks season. Feliway is a diffuser you plug into the wall for your cat. Adaptil, a collar to help dogs calm anxiety, is another product she recommended.
“These are pheromones that help calm pets whenever they’re anxious,” said Settlemyer. “It can take a little bit of time for them to work, but they can be purchased online through Amazon, through Chewy and probably at the local pet store as well.”
Settlemyer also encourages pet owners to refrain from taking their pets along with them to fireworks displays. Accidents can happen and she doesn’t want someone to lose their pet because they get frightened.
“Please don’t take your pets up to your up to the big fireworks viewing,” said Settlemyer. “That is no place for pets, cats or dogs.”
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.