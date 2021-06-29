July 4th safety tips for pets offered

As a person who is constantly trying to assist stray animals, Settlemyer encourages pet owners to make sure their pets are fully equipped for any accident that may happen.

“Another thing is just make sure your pets have ID collars on them,” said Settlemyer. “You never know what’s going to happen. Even if your pet has never been scared of thunderstorms or fireworks before, there’s always a chance that something could spook them and they could get loose. That happens every year. We see so many pets come in as strays to the shelter. By making sure their microchip information is up to date and making sure they have tags on them at all times while they are outside. I really avoid going outside after about 8 p.m. with my dogs anyway.

“I just get so nervous taking them outside and whenever you’re in your home and you know your neighbor is going to shoot fireworks off, I like to lay in bed with my dog and we turn the volume up on the TV really loud. We just kind of sit there and hang out, and that’s worked really well with me. Now, if your dog is extremely fearful, I recommend that definitely working with your veterinarian. You know there are some great treatments for hearing-induced anxieties and stuff like that, so with fireworks, gunshots anything like that.”

Settlemyer also recommended to carefully watch your cats, even if they’re outdoor cats.

