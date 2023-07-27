The Family Friday Nights Summer Concerts Series continues Friday, July 28, as Smitty & the Jumpstarters kicks off another great weekend in Valdese.

“Based out of Greensboro, the band features upbeat songs that get your feet moving,” according to their website. “Their music pulls styles from West Coast Swing, Chicago Blues, Memphis Rockabilly, and a dose of Chuck Berry.”

The band started in 2015 and features Bryan Smith on vocals and guitar, Steve Blake on saxophone, Doug Dennis on bass and Roy Brown on drums, the website says. The Jumpstarters have played swing dances, clubs and festivals across the Carolinas. These music veterans are ready to introduce this style to a whole new generation.

“Some call it Dancing Blues, Blues with a Beat, Jumpin’ Blues, Roots Rock or Rockabilly. This music hides under many different styles and formats of American music,” the website says. “We take songs from 1945-1965 and give them a new twist. This is the roots of Rock, Beach and R&B. The common thread is it makes you move. It could be shuffling your feet or full on Swing dancing; this music makes you move. The #1 purpose of this band is to play a style of music that encourages this behavior. So bring your dancing shoes and be prepared to shake yo’ shimmy!”

Bring a chair and a blanket and a friend and celebrate summer in Valdese. The FFN Summer Concert Series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend from 7-10 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese. A different regional band will be featured every night and all concerts are free to the public.

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of the Historic Valdese Foundation. Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, candy, snow cones, cold drinks, ice cream, chips, and more, all for a great local cause. Lucky Dogs food truck will also be in attendance serving delicious hot dogs, curly fries, and cold drinks. Lawn games such as Cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee, giant Jenga, and Connect 4 will be available to attendees to enjoy. Concert goers are also encouraged to enjoy the local restaurants and shopping in charming downtown Valdese. Unique boutiques and a wide range of local cuisine are within a short walk from the concert site.

For more information on summer events in Valdese, including a full lineup of concerts, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129 for more information.