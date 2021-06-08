Juneteenth observances planned throughout NC

Join Angela Thorpe of the N.C. African American Heritage Commission to explore how enslaved people experienced liberation, and how Black people liberated themselves and others, between 1863-1865 in North Carolina. Participants will also learn about the various sites, landscapes, and people that are connected to these liberation stories. This lecture will occur via Zoom. Please RSVP.

Visitors are invited to visit the Capitol grounds while chalk artist Kiara Sanders creates line drawings on the sidewalks of the Juneteenth flag and portraits of freedmen and freedwomen whose lives intersected with the State Capitol. The public is encouraged to help color in the portraits and to write the names of other ancestors who lived in bondage to create a colorful visual celebration of the legacy of emancipation and Juneteenth. Historic interpreters from the Capitol will be present to share context and history about the holiday and the early history of Raleigh. This morning of art and reflection will precede the inaugural Capital City Juneteenth Celebration at Dix Park.