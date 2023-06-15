The Burke County chapter of the NAACP is hoping the public will join them Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth at CoMMA’s outdoor amphitheater.

The free, family-friendly event will begin at 10 a.m. with multiple food vendors, make-and-take art activities for kids and musical performances lined up throughout the day.

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate June 19, 1865, when Union troops finally arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced slaves had been freed by executive decree, according to information from the Smithsonian Institution.

Ruth Roseboro, community outreach liaison for the Burke County NAACP, said this is the third year of celebrating Juneteenth in Morganton, but the NAACP had been dreaming about holding the event for 10 years before.

“It really feels good,” Roseboro said. “The problem with trying to plan it in the past has been manpower, and you know, when you’re putting on an event, it takes more than one person. So this is not only just an organization affair, it’s a community affair, and there’s no way that we could do it without the support of the community.”

This year’s event will also play host to a sickle cell blood drive with a presentation, Roseboro said. There will be dancing and singing with performances by different groups, and multiple vendors will have food available for purchase.

The NAACP will have a booth to join the organization and there will be folks there to help people register to vote, Roseboro said.

“Sometimes people always want to look at something as being a Black and white thing, and it’s none of that,” Roseboro said. “It is a community thing, and you can join the NAACP whether you’re Black, white, Hispanic, Asian.”

At noon, area churches will sound the freedom bells 19 times in honor of June 19. The NAACP’s religious affairs committee and NAACP president will make a presentation after the bells ring.

“We want people to come out … it’s a festive thing,” Roseboro said. “We want them to be festive and just have a good time, connecting with people they may not have seen for a while.”