Just get on the bus - Burke County Notebook

We had moved to this house only a few weeks before because my mom had married and James wanted us to move out of my Aunt Elsie’s, where I had lived all my life.

“A family needs a place of its own,” he had told my mom.

The house was a one room shack made of untreated, unpainted 2-by-4’s nailed together in such a way that it seemed to lean in a little on itself. There was no bathroom, no running water, and the only source of heat was a small wood stove in the kitchen, which was the source of the fire. God have mercy, I had thought when I first saw it, if anyone thinks this could ever be a home.

I hated everything about the house. I hated that my mom had married a man I now disliked and would soon come to fear, and I hated that we had left the security of a home I had always known. Most of all, though, I hated the shame and nausea I felt whenever Dan and I got on or off the bus and I felt the eyes of everyone on board watching us.

The water in the creek had puddled off to the side, and I had to break a thin layer of ice to dip the pan in. My fingers burned with the cold as I turned back up the hill. Now I could see puffs of heavy black smoke coming from the front of the house, and as I walked, I thought, let it burn. Let it burn. Dear God, please let this house burn. Every step up that hill was a prayer.