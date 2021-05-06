‘Justice for DJ’ account set up; balloon release to be scheduled for slain dog

An account has been set up to benefit the owner of a dog who was killed Sunday in Morganton, and a balloon release is in the works to honor the dog’s memory.

Dolores Huffman set up the Justice for DJ account at Morganton Federal Savings and Loan on Thursday morning to help Bennett Deaton, DJ’s owner, who has been homeless for the better part of a decade. DJ was shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside of a store in downtown Morganton.

Checks need to be written to Dolores Huffman with a note that they’re for the Justice for DJ account, she said. Checks can be mailed to the bank at P.O. Box 1509, Morganton, NC 28680, or people can call the bank at 828-437-1426.

Huffman, a licensed clinical mental health counselor, has known Deaton for about two years. She met him when he was hospitalized for an infection, and she was referred to help him because of his history with substance use.