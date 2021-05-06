‘Justice for DJ’ account set up; balloon release to be scheduled for slain dog

An account has been set up to benefit the owner of a dog who was killed Sunday in Morganton, and a balloon release is in the works to honor the dog’s memory.
Dolores Huffman set up the Justice for DJ account at Morganton Federal Savings and Loan on Thursday morning to help Bennett Deaton, DJ’s owner, who has been homeless for the better part of a decade. DJ was shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside of a store in downtown Morganton.
Checks need to be written to Dolores Huffman with a note that they’re for the Justice for DJ account, she said. Checks can be mailed to the bank at P.O. Box 1509, Morganton, NC 28680, or people can call the bank at 828-437-1426.
Huffman, a licensed clinical mental health counselor, has known Deaton for about two years. She met him when he was hospitalized for an infection, and she was referred to help him because of his history with substance use.
“When I first went up to his room, DJ growled at me,” Huffman said. “They had DJ in the room with him. They had made an exception and let DJ stay with him. … After he growled at me, he was perfectly friendly from that point on, and there was just something about Bennett. I saw something in Bennett that said, you know, he deserves a chance in life, so I made it my mission, just on my own, to work with him and try to get him straightened out.”
There have been some bumps and dips in that journey, but the last six months had gone pretty well, Huffman said.
“This last six months, we were really getting some place,” Huffman said. “His application has been sent out for disability, and, you know, we’re hopeful for that coming through. DJ was doing good, we got all his medical needs taken care of and got him neutered, and we were just well on our way ‘til this tragedy struck.”
Deaton told The News Herald that he wanted Huffman to have the account set up in her name because he trusted her.
“I wanted it in her name because it helps me if I relapse,” Deaton said.
Life wasn’t always like this for Deaton.
“Bennett worked,” Huffman said. “Bennett worked and had a job, and then the recession hit back in ’08 and he lost his job. The guy he worked for retired, his business went through the, you know, just the bottom fell out of it, and Bennett was like most other people. He was living payday to payday. He’s just had a rough time of it the last eight years, but he’s a normal person just trying to make it through day by day.”
While everyone has their demons, Huffman hoped that wouldn’t hold people back from helping if they could.
“He’s got a big heart,” Huffman said. “He’s polite. He’s smart. He’s a smart man.”
When The News Herald caught up with Deaton early Thursday afternoon, he had purchased a notebook and was starting to work on his book of poetry and prose that he hopes to center around his adventures with DJ.
He said he wants to have a balloon release for DJ, but hasn’t finalized the details and doesn’t want to have anything set in stone until he gets DJ’s ashes.
“I really want do it on a Sunday because every Sunday was DJ’s birthday,” Deaton said. “And he knew it. So many times I told him ‘I’m gonna get you a ball,’ and he would get mad at me. He would look at me like, ‘You don’t got no ball.’”
When the memorial for DJ does happen, Deaton said he wants to take some time to heal.
“After we do this little memorial ... I’m gonna give it a rest, and I’m gonna get back to what DJ would want me to do,” Deaton said. “We taught each other, if something happens, we stop along the way and wait for each other.”
Information about plans for the balloon release will be published as it is available.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.