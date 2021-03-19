K-12, middle college calendars finalized

Burke County Public Schools calendars for the 2021-22 school year for elementary, middle and high schools, as well as Burke Middle College, were finalized at the March 15 regular meeting of the Burke County Board of Education.
Both calendars passed as consent agenda items at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
The K-12 calendar is patterned after the 2020-21 schedule while the middle college calendar continues to be loosely based on that of Western Piedmont Community College, on whose campus BMC is located.
For K-12 students, the calendar consists of 179 days of school plus five scheduled remote instruction days. The school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 16 and conclude on May 27, 2022, which will be a half-day for students.
Major breaks are scheduled for Thanksgiving with a vacation day on Nov. 24 and holidays from Nov. 25-26; the Christmas and New Year’s winter break with a remote instruction day on Dec. 20, a teacher workday on Dec. 21, a vacation day on Dec. 22, holidays on Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 27, vacation days from Dec. 28-30, and a holiday on Dec. 31; and the Good Friday/Easter spring break with a holiday on April 15, 2022, and vacation days from April 18-22, 2022.
Other scheduled holidays include Labor Day (Sept. 6), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 17) and Memorial Day (May 30, 2022).
Additional teacher workdays are slated for Aug. 9-10, Aug. 12-13 and June 1-3, 2022, along with mandatory teacher workdays on Aug. 11 and May 31, 2022. Other remote instruction days are Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Feb. 7 and March 18. And other half-days for students are Nov. 2 and Dec. 2.
The Burke Middle College calendar likewise has 179 days of school and five days set aside for remote instruction. The first day is Aug. 9 and the final day is May 23, 2022, a half-day.
The BMC calendar includes holiday breaks at Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, and Easter that are identical to the K-12 calendar, along with the same holidays for Labor Day, Veterans Day, MLK Day and Memorial Day. The remote instruction days and additional half-days also are the same.
Other teacher workdays are scheduled for Aug. 3, Aug. 5-6 and May 25-27, 2022, as well as mandatory teacher workdays on Aug. 4 and May 24.
WPCC’s first semester starts on Aug. 16 and ends Dec. 14, and the second semester runs from Jan. 6 to May 9.
