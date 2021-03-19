K-12, middle college calendars finalized

Additional teacher workdays are slated for Aug. 9-10, Aug. 12-13 and June 1-3, 2022, along with mandatory teacher workdays on Aug. 11 and May 31, 2022. Other remote instruction days are Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Feb. 7 and March 18. And other half-days for students are Nov. 2 and Dec. 2.

The Burke Middle College calendar likewise has 179 days of school and five days set aside for remote instruction. The first day is Aug. 9 and the final day is May 23, 2022, a half-day.

The BMC calendar includes holiday breaks at Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, and Easter that are identical to the K-12 calendar, along with the same holidays for Labor Day, Veterans Day, MLK Day and Memorial Day. The remote instruction days and additional half-days also are the same.

Other teacher workdays are scheduled for Aug. 3, Aug. 5-6 and May 25-27, 2022, as well as mandatory teacher workdays on Aug. 4 and May 24.

WPCC’s first semester starts on Aug. 16 and ends Dec. 14, and the second semester runs from Jan. 6 to May 9.

