K-9s join search for man missing since January

That sense of smell is critical when searching for subjects who might not be able to call out for help. Schaffer gave examples of a nonverbal child with autism, or a patient suffering from dementia who might be incapacitated.

Melinda Bahleda, of Boone, became a handler after adopting her dog, Kitty, who she said she knew was going to be a working dog from the first few days she had her.

Bahleda runs her own shelter dog rescue organization and Kitty came to her after she was found in the middle of a highway in Mountain City, Tennessee. She spent a few months in the animal control shelter in Tennessee before Bahleda took her, and she said Kitty was so active right off the bat that she knew she had to have some kind of job.

She said she started making phone calls and eventually ended up getting connected with LCRS, where Schaffer and his wife, Avery, ended up agreeing to help train them in rescuing.

“Since then, we’ve been certified in area find, I got my EMT (certification), I got my wilderness EMT (certification), all because of this dog,” Bahleda said. “Most people decided they want to go into this and then they get the dog, but I went about it the backwards way.”