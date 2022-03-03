K-9s join search for man missing since January

Search and rescue dogs trained in locating human remains joined the search Thursday for a man who has been missing since January.
A Silver Alert was issued Jan. 6 for George Winslow Smith, 81, who is described as a 5-foot, 9-inch white man with ear-length, grey hair and brown eyes who weighs about 180 pounds. He was believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
He was last seen at 2967 Clark Loop in Morganton on Jan. 4 around 4:30 p.m., authorities previously told The News Herald. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and blue-and-grey tennis shoes.
Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis said about 100 people during about six searches have scoured the area for any signs of Smith, but so far have not had luck.
Authorities were led to the area of Branstrom Orchard Street after a neighbor there had footage from a camera on their property of Smith going into a wooded area, but the camera never caught sight of Smith leaving, Sheriff Steve Whisenant previously told The News Herald.
That’s where crews returned Thursday with assistance from search and rescue dogs from Linville-Central Rescue Squad, an all-volunteer department based in Avery County.
Richard Schaffer, a search and rescue K-9 group leader for the squad, said the dogs they had on scene off Branstrom Orchard Street were all trained for live rescue, and were trained or training in human remains detection.
Schaffer said the group got the request days ago from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to come assist with another search for Smith, and he said he spent the day Wednesday researching the area and plotting different search missions for the rescue teams using topographical maps.
He said they have a pretty good understanding of the radius where memory loss patients tend to be found. Schaffer said they’ll usually keep walking and could go as far as a mile or a mile and half until they get caught up in thickets or briars and end up stopping.
When he planned the search missions for the rescue teams, Schaffer said they were going over some areas that already had been searched by foot plus some areas that hadn’t been searched yet. He said he tried to plan the search areas so the dogs could scour areas that are hard for humans to reach because of the thick brush.
LCRS has had search and rescue dogs since around 2010, Schaffer said, and handlers pick their own dogs. He said while most of the handlers have shepherd breeds, the breed of dog isn’t terribly important because it’s their sense of smell handlers rely on for searches like the one Thursday.
That sense of smell is critical when searching for subjects who might not be able to call out for help. Schaffer gave examples of a nonverbal child with autism, or a patient suffering from dementia who might be incapacitated.
Melinda Bahleda, of Boone, became a handler after adopting her dog, Kitty, who she said she knew was going to be a working dog from the first few days she had her.
Bahleda runs her own shelter dog rescue organization and Kitty came to her after she was found in the middle of a highway in Mountain City, Tennessee. She spent a few months in the animal control shelter in Tennessee before Bahleda took her, and she said Kitty was so active right off the bat that she knew she had to have some kind of job.
She said she started making phone calls and eventually ended up getting connected with LCRS, where Schaffer and his wife, Avery, ended up agreeing to help train them in rescuing.
“Since then, we’ve been certified in area find, I got my EMT (certification), I got my wilderness EMT (certification), all because of this dog,” Bahleda said. “Most people decided they want to go into this and then they get the dog, but I went about it the backwards way.”
She said Kitty has taken well to human remains detection and hopes to be certified in it by summer.
“If we can’t find somebody while they’re still here, then the best thing we can do is provide closure to a family,” Bahleda said. “I never thought that I would do human remains detection ever. If you told me that even, like, three years ago, I’d be like, ‘you’re crazy, there’s no way I would do that.’ But the more we got into this, the more I thought, ‘well, I want to find somebody regardless.’”
As The News Herald left the scene Thursday afternoon, rescuers were headed out to the second half of their searches for the day. Willis told the newspaper if Smith wasn’t found during Thursday’s search, investigators and rescuers would look at broadening the search parameter and returning another day.
On the scene Thursday were personnel from the Brendletown Fire and Rescue, the Burke County Rescue Squad and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with the Linville-Central Rescue Squad.
