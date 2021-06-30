Keep Your Garden Looking its Best All Summer Long

Check container gardens daily. Water thoroughly, until excess water exits through the drainage hole, whenever the top few inches of potting mix are dry. Succulents like to go a bit drier while moisture-loving plants prefer evenly moist soil.

Continue weeding throughout the summer. These unwanted plants compete for water and nutrients. Many are hosts for insects and disease, attracting them to the landscape and putting your garden plants at greater risk.

Remove faded flowers (deadhead) to improve the plant’s appearance, encourage more flowers or prevent reseeding. Self-cleaning plants like impatiens, cuphea and calibrachoa need no deadheading to keep blooming. Columbine, Amsonia and bee balm are a few perennials that produce lots of seedlings. Deadhead these and other plants that produce more seedlings than you desire. Stop deadheading perennials in late summer or early fall to allow seed heads to form. The seed heads add winter interest and many attract songbirds to the garden.

Use twigs, decorative stakes, or other supports to keep tall, floppy plants standing tall in the garden. Take time to mask functional supports so staked plants still look their best. Consider decorative stakes or convert found items into garden art that adds interest while keeping your plants upright.