Keeping emotionally and mentally fit this holiday season

By the time this column comes out on Sunday, the holiday season will once again take hold of our lives and, as such, bring with it joy and happiness. But it may also bring two unwelcome guests — no, not the relatives that come for a day and stay for a week or an onslaught of ants because someone dropped the sugar bowl on the floor.
The two unwelcome guests I’m referring to are stress and depression.
The holidays often present a dizzying array of demands — cooking meals, shopping, baking, cleaning and entertaining, and lump those chores in with trying to keep your home as sanitized as a hospital because of the pandemic, it’s no wonder you have no choice but to reach for an extra dose of your favorite pain reliever (for me, it’s chocolate).
Holiday plans will have to be altered this year, yes, because of the pandemic, but there are ways to minimize stress and depression. According to www.mayoclinic.org, there are some things you can do to save yourself, and now’s a good time to begin.
No. 1 on the Mayo tip sheet is to acknowledge your feelings. If you can't be with loved ones or you’re going through a really difficult time, realize that it's normal to feel sadness. It's OK to take time to cry or express your feelings -- don’t keep them bottled up. And, yes, real men do cry.
No. 2 piggybacks onto No. 1 -- reach out. If you feel lonely or isolated, seek out community, religious or other social events via websites, online support groups, social media sites or virtual events. They can offer support and companionship when you most need it.
People need people -- the human connection is so vital, and sometimes we just get so wrapped up in our daily chores that we forget to reach out for help. Volunteering your time or doing something to help others is a good way to lift your spirits and broaden your friendships. For example, consider dropping off a meal and dessert at a friend's home during the holidays (wearing a mask, of course), volunteer for a nonprofit or relieve the Salvation Army bell ringer for a coffee break. No voluntary task is ever too small.
This next one is my favorite: be realistic. The holidays don't have to be perfect or just like last year or any other year when you splurged to make it grand. As families change and grow, traditions and rituals often change as well. Choose a few to hold on to and be open to creating new ones. For example, if your adult children or other relatives can't come to your home, find new ways to celebrate together, such as sharing pictures, emails or videos. Or meet virtually on a video call. Even though your holiday plans may look different this year, you can find ways to celebrate.
Here’s another important tip: set aside differences. Enough said on this one -- learn to forgive and forget. It will do your heart good.
This is a tough one for me, especially during the holidays, but another Mayo tip was to stick to a budget. Easier said than done in our plastic credit card world. But as best as you can, try to stick to some sort of budget so you can greet the New Year on solid ground.
This next one is important, and I admit that I’ve had to endure years of therapy to overcome this inner flaw which occasionally still rears its ugly head: learn to say no. I know that the first emotion you’re going to experience when you say no to someone you usually reluctantly say yes to is guilt. Throw in feeling resentful and overwhelmed and that’s enough to get you down. I’ve been in that spot and it takes practice to let go of guilt -- and I haven’t yet mastered it. But do it for yourself -- family and true friends and colleagues will understand.
Next Mayo tip was to take a breather. Make some time for yourself. Find an activity you enjoy. Take a break by yourself. Spending just 15 minutes alone, without distractions, may refresh you enough to handle everything you need to do. Find something that reduces stress by clearing your mind, slowing your breathing and restoring inner calm such as taking a walk at night and stargazing, listening to soothing music or shutting off the TV and reading a book.
And this last one is a must: seek professional help if you need it. Despite your best efforts, you may find yourself feeling persistently sad or anxious, plagued by physical complaints, unable to sleep, irritable and hopeless, and unable to face routine chores. If these feelings last for a while, talk to your doctor or a mental health professional. I’m a 10-plus year therapy graduate and advocate because when I needed it, it saved me.
The final Mayo tip: take control of the holidays. Don't let the holidays become something you dread. Instead, take steps to prevent the stress and depression that can descend during the holidays. Learn to recognize your holiday triggers, such as financial pressures or personal demands, so you can combat them before they lead to a meltdown.
With a little planning and some positive thinking, you can find peace and joy during the holidays. Let’s do it together!
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
