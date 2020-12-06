Keeping emotionally and mentally fit this holiday season

People need people -- the human connection is so vital, and sometimes we just get so wrapped up in our daily chores that we forget to reach out for help. Volunteering your time or doing something to help others is a good way to lift your spirits and broaden your friendships. For example, consider dropping off a meal and dessert at a friend's home during the holidays (wearing a mask, of course), volunteer for a nonprofit or relieve the Salvation Army bell ringer for a coffee break. No voluntary task is ever too small.

This next one is my favorite: be realistic. The holidays don't have to be perfect or just like last year or any other year when you splurged to make it grand. As families change and grow, traditions and rituals often change as well. Choose a few to hold on to and be open to creating new ones. For example, if your adult children or other relatives can't come to your home, find new ways to celebrate together, such as sharing pictures, emails or videos. Or meet virtually on a video call. Even though your holiday plans may look different this year, you can find ways to celebrate.

Here’s another important tip: set aside differences. Enough said on this one -- learn to forgive and forget. It will do your heart good.