Key dates dot April calendar for school system

One of the busiest months on record for the Burke County Board of Education is about to kick off, and it’s one that will determine the course of the board and of Burke County Public Schools for months and years to follow.
April’s second week, in particular, will come with a flurry of activity as the board seeks to fill its seat vacated by Edna Weller’s resignation and continues the process to hire a new superintendent as Larry Putnam prepares to leave the school system after a decade in its top position.
“It’s going to be very, very busy,” said BOE Vice Chairman R.L. Icard. “When you look at all we’ve got to do, you realize that. The first thing is we’ve got to replace Edna. And then, we’ve got to replace Larry.”
It all starts on Monday, April 12, when BCPS students will return to in-person learning five days per week for the first time in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown and move to remote learning.
“We have to watch and make sure (teachers and students) are still doing everything they’re supposed to be doing (as they return to school full-time), and I’m sure they will,” Icard said. “You’re doing all you can to keep them as safe as you possibly can.”
That same day, there will be a noon cutoff for submitting letters of interest to fill the board seat now opened up by Weller’s departure. Interested individuals should send their letters of interest to Linda Huffman, Burke County Public Schools, P.O. Drawer 989, Morganton, NC 28680.
The next day, April 13, is the first of two public forums to hear from school system stakeholders on what they wish to see in BCPS’ next superintendent as longtime administrator Putnam prepares to begin a new job as executive vice president at Hickory’s Catawba Valley Community College. That forum will take place at 7 p.m. at Draughn High School in Valdese. Each speaker will have three minutes to address the board on their desired superintendent attributes.
Two days later, the second public forum will be held at 7 p.m. on April 15 at Patton High School in Morganton as the board continues to “solicit public input on the characteristics and experience needed” in the next superintendent, according to the public notice posted by the school board.
April 19 will be another key day for the school system. That is the date Mike Swan, currently BCPS’ assistant superintendent, will rise to the role of interim superintendent. And that evening, the board is expected to meet to fill its vacant seat. Whichever eligible Western District candidate is chosen will fill Weller’s unexpired term until this November’s election, then candidates will vie to fill the remaining two years of the term by being elected themselves.
The busy times continue the following week as Wednesday, April 21, is the cutoff date for both applications for the superintendent job and to fill out the public survey (bit.ly/3dcyvyI) that is being distributed to school system employees and prominently posted on the BCPS website to help gather extra input on what stakeholders want to see in their next school superintendent.
The next day, April 22, applications and survey results will be hand-delivered to the board.
April 26, is the date for the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
Next up will be a special called school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at Olive Hill. The public notice says the purpose of the meeting is to conduct a closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters and receive attorney client advice and no open session action will take place. According to previous board discussions, the board at that meeting will review superintendent applications and identify semifinalists for the position, with no more than six recommended. After the selection of semifinalists, the Campbell Shatley law firm will conduct reference checks, criminal background checks and newspaper and media searches.
“I would say (April) ranks up there,” Icard said. “We’ve had busy months. When we hired Larry, there were a lot of interviews and stuff, but that’s been 10 years ago. In the past 10 years, I would think it probably is one of the busiest (months).”
Things will slow down only slightly for the board the next month, starting as Putnam officially starts his new job on May 1, then several key steps of the superintendent search process occur.
Saturday, May 8, is when superintendent applicants’ reference checks, criminal background checks and newspaper and media search results are hand-delivered to the school board.
On May 12, the board will meet at 6 p.m. at Olive Hill for another closed session with no open action. Previous board discussions indicate this time will be used to whittle down the superintendent applicant field to three or four finalists.
May 17-18 is the board’s district strategic planning session at a location to be determined.
The rest of May and June will be used by the school board to conduct final superintendent interviews, proceed with the selection process, undergo contract negotiations and designate an official start date for new superintendent. The board intends to fill the spot by July 1 and has set Aug. 1 as the cutoff date for the new superintendent to take office.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.