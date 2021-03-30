Key dates dot April calendar for school system

One of the busiest months on record for the Burke County Board of Education is about to kick off, and it’s one that will determine the course of the board and of Burke County Public Schools for months and years to follow.

April’s second week, in particular, will come with a flurry of activity as the board seeks to fill its seat vacated by Edna Weller’s resignation and continues the process to hire a new superintendent as Larry Putnam prepares to leave the school system after a decade in its top position.

“It’s going to be very, very busy,” said BOE Vice Chairman R.L. Icard. “When you look at all we’ve got to do, you realize that. The first thing is we’ve got to replace Edna. And then, we’ve got to replace Larry.”

It all starts on Monday, April 12, when BCPS students will return to in-person learning five days per week for the first time in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown and move to remote learning.

“We have to watch and make sure (teachers and students) are still doing everything they’re supposed to be doing (as they return to school full-time), and I’m sure they will,” Icard said. “You’re doing all you can to keep them as safe as you possibly can.”