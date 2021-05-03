Kids in music program to perform with band after free concert

“When you’re a single parent, or you don’t have a lot of income, you’re so hard pressed to give your children these amazing opportunities that other children have,” Moses said. “And we just love the fact that we can provide this for kids, and truly, I honestly think that these kids, I don’t even know if, as a parent, you even have the capacity to think that this is an option when you’re struggling financially. It just captures a population, I think, that really gets overlooked.”

When Moses’ son, David, was growing up, he took violin lessons.

“When he was a child, I didn’t have a Mary Ervin or an Outreach Center or a WOW program,” Moses said. “I paid for private lessons, and we couldn’t do it every week because we couldn’t afford it. So we would do it every other week and he just had to practice extra hard and tap into the school programs that were offered and things like that.”

Moses said the WOW program works to help every child in the program get to follow their passions. She said the center has partnered with every child-friendly activity in town to offer programming for students, no matter what sparks their interest.