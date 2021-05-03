Kids in music program to perform with band after free concert

Morganton will hear some picking and strumming Saturday afternoon when The Outreach Center hosts an up-and-coming bluegrass band for a free concert.
Cane Mill Road will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mary’s Place, the center’s outdoor education space, at 510 E. Fleming Drive. Up to 200 people can attend the free concert, and people should bring their own chairs and wear masks.
At the end of the concert, kids who participate in the center’s Wishes, Opportunities and Wonder program will have a chance to perform a couple of songs with the band.
The concert is being made possible by a grant through the Burke Arts Council and the N.C. Arts Council, said Mary Ervin, one of the instructors with the WOW program.
“It’s set up as an enrichment opportunity for the kids who are in the music programs at The Outreach, and also other young musicians in the county and their families,” Ervin said. “After the band plays for an hour or so, then some of the student musicians have learned some songs and they’re going to play a few songs with the band, which will be a really nice opportunity for them to get to do that.”
Ervin, who has been teaching classes at the center since September but has taught privately for years, said the children have been working hard through their lessons for the last eight months.
“We have been meeting once a week,” Ervin said. “It’s a very low-cost program for parents to enroll their kids in. The Outreach Center sponsors some of it so that parents get a great deal for this. We just finished the first semester, and the second semester we’re just wrapping up.”
Classes have only taken breaks when necessary because of COVID-19 limitations, she said.
“Right now, we’re back in it full force,” Ervin said. “There are several different groups. The kids are doing very well and seem to be enjoying it, so hopefully we’ll continue it next year.”
Kids in the program get to learn about music with deep roots to Appalachia, not just the music they hear on the radio.
“It’s great to be able to offer traditional music to children that probably wouldn’t have heard of a lot of this before, or had the opportunity to play an instrument. … It’s such a nice thing to expose them to different forms of music, and to find that they enjoy it also,” Ervin said.
The concert is being made possible by a grant through the Burke Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council, Ervin said.
“WOW … is a program that identifies underserved children that would not have access to opportunities in the arts,” said Bianca Moses, the center’s director of community relations. “It is a very, very low-cost program if not fully sponsored.”
Compared to typical music lessons, which can start at $30 to $40 per lesson, lessons through WOW are $5 each. That cost often is met through donors who sponsor children in the program.
“The idea is that we would never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever turn away a child because of money,” Moses said. “Most of the people that I work with are single moms and things like that, and I’ve been there, that was my journey, and so it’s a very personal journey for me.”
The program also helps rent instruments to families for $5 per month.
“So basically, for $25 a month, a child can get lessons and an instrument,” Moses said. “Which is crazy, if you know what it costs to study music or anything like that. It’s incredible.”
Violin, guitar and piano lessons are offered, with a percussion element to come this summer after the program was donated a drum, Moses said. Visual arts like theater and dance also are offered, she said.
WOW is open to students ages 6-18, and has a partnership with Southmountain Children and Family Services to offer children in their programs lessons.
“When you’re a single parent, or you don’t have a lot of income, you’re so hard pressed to give your children these amazing opportunities that other children have,” Moses said. “And we just love the fact that we can provide this for kids, and truly, I honestly think that these kids, I don’t even know if, as a parent, you even have the capacity to think that this is an option when you’re struggling financially. It just captures a population, I think, that really gets overlooked.”
When Moses’ son, David, was growing up, he took violin lessons.
“When he was a child, I didn’t have a Mary Ervin or an Outreach Center or a WOW program,” Moses said. “I paid for private lessons, and we couldn’t do it every week because we couldn’t afford it. So we would do it every other week and he just had to practice extra hard and tap into the school programs that were offered and things like that.”
Moses said the WOW program works to help every child in the program get to follow their passions. She said the center has partnered with every child-friendly activity in town to offer programming for students, no matter what sparks their interest.
“So if we identify a child that has a passion, and children do have their passions and they know what they are when they’re little. … I actually treat every kid that comes through the door at The Outreach Center the way I treated my own boys,” Moses said.
She said she is glad to have the opportunity to help kids follow their dreams.
“It’s a magical experience for me to be able to work with these kids and provide these opportunities and have so many of these wonderful people that just come along side us,” Moses said.
Anyone interested in participating in or donating to the program can call 828-439-8300 or visit theoutreachcenter.org.
