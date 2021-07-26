Kittenpalooza to return to Burke County

Kittenpalooza will return at the end of July for cat and kitten lovers to find their “pur-fect” companion.
Burke County Animal Services will host the second annual Kittenpalooza event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30-31 at BCAS, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton.
The event will showcase around 60 kittens and adult cats at a discounted adoption rate.
At the peak of cat and kitten breeding season, Lindsay Stump, animal services coordinator at BCAS, wants members of the community to be able to adopt their perfect feline friend, while taking extra precautions to help control the increasing feline population.
“So this will be our second-annual Kittenpalooza, which is exciting that we’ve had it twice,” Stump said. “We do Kittenpalooza at the height of cat and kitten season. We do this to help facilitate some more adoptions than we generally get. We will be having it at Burke County Animal Services … depending on the weather, it depends on how hot it’s going to be whether we decide to do it indoors or outdoors this year, but either way it’s going to be a lot of fun.
“We are doing $45 kitten adoptions, which is any cat under six months of age, and then $25 for adult cat adoptions, which is any cat over six months of age, and that price includes up to date vaccines deworming flea control and spay or neuter. So right now we’re working very hard to get everybody spayed and neutered before putting them out for adoption, but we will be there Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. those days.”
There will be a large selection of feline companions to choose from at the event. Those who attend the event will also be able to view adoptable dogs for people who are interested.
“So we are hoping to have at least 40 or 50 cats and kittens available,” Stump said. “So they would be spayed or neutered if they’re big enough and then our little kittens who are about eight weeks old. Those will be available as well. They won’t be spayed or neutered yet just because they’re too young, but we will of course include that in the adoption fee and it will be done by the time they’re old enough … We have a lot of people fostering for us right now and we’ll be pulling a lot from our foster homes to come in for the adoption event in hopes some of those adopted.
“We will still have our adoptable dogs available and we’ll be happy to show people the adoptable dogs that they’re interested in. I know last year we had a family adopt a dog and a kitten during our Kittenpalooza, so that was exciting.”
Stump wants the public to understand that BCAS wants to provide loving homes for all animals in the shelter, but doing that is costly. The adoption fees for the animals help pay for cost, but not completely.
“What we’ve gotten from the public is that our adoption fees are kind of high,” Stump said. “You know when you include the price of vaccines, deworming, flea control and spay or neuter, our adoption fees doesn’t even cover costs for us … hosting lower cost adoption events where all of the vetting is still included, it does help us move a few more cats and kittens out which in turn helps us be able to help more homeless cats and kittens in.
“That’s the whole thing is we have to move these cats through our system in order to help any others, because even if they’re in foster care, we still have capacity for foster care where someone can’t keep up with 120 animals, even if they’re in foster care … so we really have to move them through. We have to facilitate adoptions and the Kittenpalooza is one way that we’re able to facilitate a lot of adoptions.”
Stump encourages members of the community to stop by the event, even if they don’t want to adopt an animal. BCAS is always accepting applications for volunteers, especially foster parents. In a previous interview with The News Herald, Stump encouraged the community to participate in the foster programs at BCAS.
“Our foster program is great and it’s really easy to get started with us,” Stump said. “The things that we require as far as paperwork is a copy of a valid ID with an address and phone number. People will also need to read and sign our foster agreement, so as far as paperwork takes about five minutes. Fostering is free and we’ll send any supplies you may need. If you’re fostering cats, litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs. We can send a crate if we have a crate available, but we don’t always.
“We are looking for donated crates and that kind of thing for our foster program to keep continuing to do that. We’ll supply you anything you may need for the time. Fosters are just asked that they are able to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to us for updated vaccines and deworming, that kind of thing. So they do have to have transportation.”
For more information on Kittenpalooza or for foster and volunteer related questions, contact BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit their website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit their Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.