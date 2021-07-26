Kittenpalooza to return to Burke County

There will be a large selection of feline companions to choose from at the event. Those who attend the event will also be able to view adoptable dogs for people who are interested.

“So we are hoping to have at least 40 or 50 cats and kittens available,” Stump said. “So they would be spayed or neutered if they’re big enough and then our little kittens who are about eight weeks old. Those will be available as well. They won’t be spayed or neutered yet just because they’re too young, but we will of course include that in the adoption fee and it will be done by the time they’re old enough … We have a lot of people fostering for us right now and we’ll be pulling a lot from our foster homes to come in for the adoption event in hopes some of those adopted.

“We will still have our adoptable dogs available and we’ll be happy to show people the adoptable dogs that they’re interested in. I know last year we had a family adopt a dog and a kitten during our Kittenpalooza, so that was exciting.”

Stump wants the public to understand that BCAS wants to provide loving homes for all animals in the shelter, but doing that is costly. The adoption fees for the animals help pay for cost, but not completely.