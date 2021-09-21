Lab confirms local rabies case

To protect your pets, make sure their rabies vaccinations are current. Rabies is a viral disease of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. The virus is found in the saliva of an animal with rabies and is usually transmitted by a bite or scratch. Rabies is common in local wildlife. Raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats are the most common carriers of the disease. Because rabies is fatal and can also be transmitted to people, vaccination of dogs and cats against rabies is required by law in North Carolina.