Labor Day weekend leads to multiple rescues

Willis said it’s not uncommon for it to take three to six hours to get to injured or lost hikers, and that does not include the time it takes to get them out. On certain occasions, where a hiker is in a life-threatening or dire situation, a helicopter can be called in for extraction, but that still takes at least three hours.

Common mistakes

A lot of the times, people only need help because they got off trail.

“Stay on trails,” Willis said. “Do not get off trails. That is very, very important. If you are truly injured, just know that we will make every effort to get to you as quickly as possible but it takes a lot of time, sometimes hours.”

Hikers should make sure they are well-informed on what they plan to do while they’re adventuring in the gorge.

“The biggest thing is being familiar with where they’re going, having a plan for where they’re going, become familiar with where they’re going if they’ve never been before,” Willis said.

He recommended using the maps that the U.S. Forest Service puts out as a guide to the gorge, and warned against trusting online articles from other hikers, as they might not be entirely accurate about the level of difficulty of a trail.