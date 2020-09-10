Labor Day weekend leads to multiple rescues

It was a beautiful long weekend in Burke County for the Labor Day holiday.
That nice weather apparently brought plenty of hikers to Linville Gorge, and with them, plenty of work for volunteer rescue workers.
Mike Willis, county emergency management director and fire marshal, said crews responded to nine calls from 6 p.m. Friday to about 3 a.m. Tuesday, with the calls ranging from lost hikers to ankle injuries.
One of the calls was for a hiker who had fallen and injured his head. Willis said rescuers thought that might end up being a serious call, but when they got into the gorge with the hiker, he ended up being able to walk out.
“The main thing is not to get excited or … exacerbate the situation,” Willis said. “That’s not going to expedite anything extra or additional. We can only do what we can do. We typically have to get in and assess the person to see what it’s going to take to get them out before we can start pulling resources into do that, because more often than not, it’s not that serious of an injury.”
The calls pull EMS and volunteer rescue workers away for hours.
“That’s for an extended period of time,” Willis said. “It’s rare that we go into the gorge and it’s not at least a four-hour event.”
Willis said it’s not uncommon for it to take three to six hours to get to injured or lost hikers, and that does not include the time it takes to get them out. On certain occasions, where a hiker is in a life-threatening or dire situation, a helicopter can be called in for extraction, but that still takes at least three hours.
Common mistakes
A lot of the times, people only need help because they got off trail.
“Stay on trails,” Willis said. “Do not get off trails. That is very, very important. If you are truly injured, just know that we will make every effort to get to you as quickly as possible but it takes a lot of time, sometimes hours.”
Hikers should make sure they are well-informed on what they plan to do while they’re adventuring in the gorge.
“The biggest thing is being familiar with where they’re going, having a plan for where they’re going, become familiar with where they’re going if they’ve never been before,” Willis said.
He recommended using the maps that the U.S. Forest Service puts out as a guide to the gorge, and warned against trusting online articles from other hikers, as they might not be entirely accurate about the level of difficulty of a trail.
“I would encourage folks to be skeptical of a lot of things they see on Facebook and other forms of media that may not be exactly correct,” Willis said. “There’s folks that have written books and reviews and articles about different places all in the national forest up there that doesn’t exactly portray what the situation is. In other words, the terrain’s typically rougher, a lot more strenuous than what they portray it to be in some of that.”
He said the best information comes straight from the Forest Service, and that the agency offers extensive information on Linville Gorge at its Nebo office at 109 Lawing Drive.
“That’s the best source for the information,” Willis said.
Contact plan
On top of that, people need to make sure that they have a plan that they’ve given to at least one person who isn’t going with them. They also need to let that person know how and when they will notify them if they need to deviate from the plan.
“That’s such a vast place up there,” Willis said. “If you don’t know where somebody is, you have to figure out where they are.”
Cellphone service in the gorge is better than it used to be, but there are still a lot of trails that don’t have coverage.
If someone needs help and gets to a spot with cellphone service, they should call 911 instead of someone else. That way dispatchers can try to triangulate their location.
“Even that’s not a guarantee,” Willis said. “If folks would carry a separate GPS unit with them when they go, that way they can relay their coordinates into us. That would be extremely helpful.”
Most phones are equipped with GPS now, and Willis recommended hikers learn how to use the function beyond just opening an app and looking at a picture of where they are. If hikers can provide accurate coordinates in any form, 911 dispatchers and rescue workers can narrow down where search and rescue workers need to look.
The accuracy of those coordinates varies depending on service. Willis still recommends getting a separate GPS unit that doesn’t rely on cellphone service. The unit doesn’t have to be pricey, and the hiker doesn’t have to be an expert in operating it. All that matters is that the hiker know how to see the coordinates.
“If we can get a set of good coordinates, that means everything to us,” Willis said.
Texting 911 also is an option, and anyone needing assistance by text should make sure to include in the text their location and a description of what’s going on. Dispatchers will ask additional questions from there.
Supplies needed
Hikers also should always make sure they have enough supplies for at least 24 hours more than how long they plan to stay in the gorge. That includes making sure they stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water the day before and carrying plenty of water with them.
“The Linville Gorge is a wilderness area,” Willis said. “The Forest Service will not help locate folks in there. It’s considered wilderness, and you’re on your own.”
He encouraged people to read the signs at trailheads before they get on the trail to make sure they aren’t getting in over their heads.
On several of the search and rescues Willis has worked on, and some even in the last couple of weeks, he’s heard hikers who thought of themselves as experienced come out of the gorge with a new perspective.
“‘This gorge humbled me,’” Willis quoted the hikers.
The most important thing for anyone needing help in the gorge, or anywhere else, is to be honest with dispatchers.
“Be honest with the dispatchers when you call in,” Willis said. “Trying to make the situation worse than it really is doesn’t expedite anything, in fact it can hinder us, even, in getting to people.”
Visit https://bit.ly/3bKVJed to learn more about Linville Gorge.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
