Lake 'glamping' project won't move forward, for now

It appears a proposed “glamping” development at a county park near Lake James has fallen through.

During a Burke County Board of Commissioners pre-agenda meeting Tuesday, County Manager Bryan Steen told commissioners the project, Glamping Lake James, hasn’t moved forward as expected.

In May 2021, commissioners approved a lease agreement with Glamping Lake James LLC for “glamping” at the county park at Lake James. Isaac Hoff is the corporation’s owner.

The agreement called for a 25-year lease for 12.5 to 15 acres at 1025 Eagle’s Nest Way, Morganton. Glamping Lake James LLC proposed building between 15 to 30 glamping structures on the property, a dock, an access road, parking and install utilities. The structures were proposed as rustic cabins and treehouses.

Steen said the agreement required that certain plans would have to be brought before the county and be approved by a technical advisory committee.

He said county staffers had several meetings with the developer and made him aware of the things that needed to be done and the developer got to a certain point, possibly financially, that he was not going to be able to meet the requirements. Steen said county staffers and the developer have mutually decided to end the agreement.

Commissioners are expected to decide during their regular monthly meeting April 19 whether to terminate the agreement and issue a refund to the developer for $3,753 in rental fee payment.

Steen told commissioners the termination of the agreement would open the door to other possible vendors, if there are some, to move forward with the dream and desire to provide a similar type of development.

In addition to making money from renting the property, the county stood to get a percentage of rental sales from the project that would have gone into its general fund.

But the idea of “glamping” at the lake isn’t necessarily dead in the water.

Shane Prisby, operations manager for Burke County Community Development, told The News Herald that at this point, the county is taking a step back and going through the updated county park master plan. He said the master plan update will allow the county to solicit input from residents and trail and park users about what features they are interested in having at the park.

That, Prisby said, will help guide the county in determining the best place for those features.

In January 2020, Hoff was one of the developers who proposed a “glamping” project that also would have included cabins and treehouses as well as a wedding and conference venue overlooking Lake James. But the developers wanted the county to provide some infrastructure for the project, including a road, parking and power infrastructure.

Two months later, commissioners nixed the proposal.