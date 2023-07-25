The Lake James Environmental Association will celebrate 50 years of protecting the precious natural resource that exists in both McDowell and Burke counties on Saturday.

Founded 50 years ago in 1973, the mission of the LJEA is “to protect and enhance the long-term environmental health and natural beauty of Lake James and its watershed.” The LJEA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and has a long history of protecting the lakes, rivers and streams flowing through Avery, Burke, and McDowell counties into Lake James. The watershed encompasses 247,000 acres, many of them forested, and is threatened by increased development, trash, erosion and sedimentation, among other issues.

“Through advocacy, data collection and analysis, education and community engagement, we are working to preserve the natural beauty and clean water of our watershed for future generations,” the LJEA website says.

“Fifty years is a major milestone for any organization, but it is especially significant for one that has been run solely by volunteers for 45 of those years,” Executive Director Sophie McCarthy said. “Volunteers and members are the heart and soul of LJEA and this organization would be nowhere near where we are today without them.”

To celebrate this milestone, the LJEA will host the Boats and Brews Bash on Saturday. It will start with a boat parade at the Lake James State Park beach (Paddy's Creek section) beginning at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a birthday celebration at Fonta Flora - Whippoorwill Farm craft brewery.

The boats will lineup at 10 a.m. and the parade will start at 10:30 a.m. The theme of the parade is “Fauna and Flora of the Lake James Watershed,” so participants are asked to decorate their boat accordingly. Prizes will be awarded to the top three best decorated boats and the best name (on theme). The entry fee is $50 for motorized boats and $25 for non-motorized boats (such as kayaks, canoes, standup paddle boards).

To register for the boat parade, visit https://bit.ly/472Hwpm.

The birthday party will last from noon to 2 p.m. at Fonta Flora - Whippoorwill Farm. There will be celebratory refreshments, a birthday cake, toasts and prize awards. Fonta Flora will be brewing a special birthday beer for the LJEA, called Lake James Blue, and $1 from every pint sold will go to the LJEA, according to the organization’s website.

Businesses and individuals can help sponsor this celebration and there are a variety of levels for sponsorship:

$500 - 50th Anniversary Sponsor - Recognition on the website, announcement at Boat Parade by parade emcee, and announcement at the birthday party at Whippoorwill Farm. You can have your logo on website event page and logo and recognition on event signs and advertising.

$250 - Boat Parade Sponsor - Recognition on the Website and announcement at Boat Parade by parade emcee. You can have your logo on the website’s event page.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, email sophiemccarthy@ljea.org or call 828-475-2735.

Looking back on the past 50 years, the Lake James Environmental Association has much to celebrate.

“Two of our biggest programs, our water quality monitoring program and our flagship environmental education program, Kids in the Creek, are still run almost completely by volunteers,” McCarthy said. “Our water quality monitoring program now includes monthly chemical monitoring at 12 stream sites across the watershed and five lake sites, as well as yearly stream assessments (biological, habitat and bank assessments) at 12 sites in the watershed.”

The Kids in the Creek program now serves more than 1,200 students in the watershed annually, teaching the next generation about the importance of protecting local waterways through hands-on activities that are designed to complement the state's science curriculum for eighth graders. Another program LJEA is particularly proud of that has grown in the last couple of years is its University Research Consortium, a network of WNC universities and colleges that they partner with to support student research in the watershed. Some projects to come out of that program include a study of the wetlands in the Lake James watershed and the wildlife found in them, an assessment of riparian buffers on the Catawba River above the lake, and currently, a study of emerging contaminants that may soon pose a concern to the lake and the watershed, McCarthy said.

As a result of this collaborative effort with local higher education institutions, LJEA, in partnership with the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and Foothills Conservancy, launched the annual Lake James Watershed Symposium at Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton. This day-long symposium brings local environmental non-profits, students and professors, government representatives and other interested parties together to share knowledge and research about the Lake James Watershed, network, and plan for the future. The symposium will be held for the third year this November and is open to anyone who is interested, said McCarthy.

Some other exciting projects by the LJEA include a pilot educational program for high school students to be held this fall. Called the Multi-generational Environmental Science Field Experience (MEFE for short), this program combines environmental field work with outdoor adventure (such as camping, hiking) and brings high school participants together with college mentors and environmental professionals to learn environmental science skills.

There is also the bald eagle monitoring program, led by Warren Wilson Professor Olya Milenkaya. This effort is set to start training volunteers this month to help the LJEA monitor bald eagle nesting on the lake, she said.

“This year, we are working on a five-year update to our 2018 State of the Watershed, which is a comprehensive document that compiles all of the data and research on the Lake James watershed. This document can be found on the LJEA’s Website.

In addition, the association now has office space in Morganton at the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina's office, along with the North Basin watershed manager from the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.

“Collaboration with those organizations, as well as many others in the area, is critical to achieving our vision of building a collaborative community that understands, appreciates and protects Lake James and its watershed,” McCarthy said.

“We are all lucky to live with the Lake James Watershed in our backyard, but we cannot take it for granted,” she added. “It is up to all of us to protect this area for future generations. We ask those who are not already members to please consider joining LJEA and help us continue to protect Lake James and its watershed for the next 50 years and beyond.”

For more information, visit www.ljea.org or the association’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/ljea.org or email McCarthy at sophiemccarthy@ljea.org.