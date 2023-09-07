A local fire chief wants residents in his districts to make sure their insurance companies have the correct fire rating.

The North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal announced in an Aug. 25 press release that the fire department would keep its 4/9E rating.

Lake James Fire Chief Alexander Corpening told The News Herald for the ratings process, fire departments must prove that they’re able to respond to calls in an appropriate amount of time, have and maintain all the proper equipment and sufficient water sources.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Corpening for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who also serves as the state fire marshal. “The citizens in (this fire district) should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

This could mean lower insurance rates for some homeowners in the district.

Corpening said a resident in the district recently told him he was being billed at the wrong fire rating. Corpening encouraged all residents to check with their homeowner’s insurance agents to make sure their policy has the correct rating listed.

In other Lake James Fire Department news, Corpening said the department hopes to have a new quick response vehicle up and running next week.

He said the vehicle should help the department respond to calls faster. Their current response time is typically between seven to 10 minutes, he said.

Just last week, the department’s first ever part-time paid firefighters started working at the department.