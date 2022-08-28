Lake James memories - Burke County Notebook

Some of you may remember the articles my mother, Linda D. Edwards, wrote before her death in 2012. We never really spoke about our different experiences in Alaska. She was an adult, a teacher with five girls to raise. I was the knee-baby, number four of five. I lived in Burke County for the last four years of school before leaving for college. She buried her roots deep into the soil of the little holler in which her cabin still sits.

The secluded cove at Lake James where my four sisters and I learned to swim is tucked away between houses and boat docks now. We’re grandfathered in for lake access. The residents of the small community walked down the trail nestled between old summer cabins for decades before Duke Power sold their first lakeside lots on Lake James in the 1980s. Previous summer cabins and permanent residences were built quite a ways off the lake shore.

My mother’s old cabin is about a half mile walk from the lake, and is 90 feet from the small cabin in which my Dad and I reside. Some of those old cabins lean precariously in their decades-long disintegration. Some owners didn’t pass on to their children a love of “roughing it” in old pine-slab houses without air conditioning and closet space.

I think I nearly broke my nose the summer we moved back to North Carolina in 1983. Swimming underwater with my eyes closed, I blundered into the rock shelf we kids in the neighborhood would dive, fish and push each other off of constantly. Now there are boats and docks for local swimmers to dodge.

I liked coming to the cabin my parents bought in the late 1960s, before I was born. They renovated it for year-round use for most of my young life, a summer here and there. It still doesn’t have much in the way of storage and closet space, but does have air conditioning now. I still remember parking under the ceiling fan when I wasn’t in Lake James cooling off during that first summer of violent weather shock. Distraught, I thought this would be the summer norm until I left for college. I say violent because I was used to summer temperatures in the 50s and 60s, not the high 80s and 90s.

It’s an odd experience to come back as a middle-aged person to see where my niece and nephews now swim and play. I remember jumping off the same partially submerged rock formations they still use, albeit in a much less developed cove. They are much more athletic and coordinated than I was, er, am. Their childhood is much different than mine.

Every other summer, we flew back and forth from semi-rural Southern climes — or wherever my parents opted to take their continuing education classes to keep their teaching credentials current — and southwestern Alaska, where they taught in Bush villages. Aside from a couple of teeth-chattering ventures into the Kuskokwim River in maybe 55 degree water at a friend’s fish camp, we did not swim in the river we lived beside. It wasn’t safe. Villagers dumped raw sewage into the river until rural villages sued to get basic water and sewer systems installed in the early-to-mid 1980s. Black ice had a very different connotation for me growing up.

My summer memories of Alaska were of my Dad putting pontoon floats on his single engine Maule M5 to land on the many rivers and lakes he flew to check out for fishing or hunting camps. We fished for salmon on the Kuskokwim River, going to friends’ fish camps. There, Reds and Kings air-dried on wooden racks as part of the villagers’ laying in food staples for the coming winter months. In contrast, summers at Lake James were for fun. Fishing for catfish seemed lame after reeling in trout at a lake we flew in to camp beside. The usually hand-crafted plywood fishing boats seemed utilitarian compared to the myriad of boat styles on Lake James, even in the 1980s.

I remember being so confused by a lot of things after moving here in the summer of 1983. It was unsettling no longer to be a minority in school or anywhere else, for that matter. I still felt like one because my version of being an American teen was steeped in another culture, vastly different from that of my peers. I see my niece and nephews fitting in far better than I ever did, despite being home-schooled since moving to Burke County. They are much more involved with extra-curricular activities than I was. I did play one year of basketball at Kilbuk Junior High in Bethel, Alaska, and then ran track in the now defunct Glen Alpine Junior High in the 1983-84 school year. I found out that I was neither a basketball player nor a runner.

I never did learn to water ski, though my oldest, and most athletic sister, was a dynamo. I just kissed the lake surface a lot while simultaneously doing my darnedest to inhale as much water as possible.

I don’t go down to the lake as much as I’d like. I’m the main caregiver to my Korean War veteran father. I have to schedule those sojourns around the 11 hours the CNA comes in to give me a break. Since returning to the area where I, as a teen, struggled to fit into a culture my parents understood but I did not, I can’t help being glad of the experiences I endured as a child. I understand the utter confusion of being taught in a language I do not speak and being expected to perform adequately anyway. I understand what it is to be a minority in a way most Caucasians will never know. And I appreciate the green mountains surrounding me just as I miss the bitter cold winters of the Far North of my childhood.