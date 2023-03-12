Nearly 200 state and community leaders, park rangers, longtime supporters of Lake James and several parents and children gathered at the new Lake James Visitor Center on Friday, March 10 for the facility’s ribbon cutting.

Park Superintendent Nora Coffey welcomed the crowd, paying respect to the history of the land on which the park now sits and thanking leaders and laborers for their contributions to the new facility.

“The State of North Carolina is situated on the ancestral homelands of many American Indian tribes who have lived in this place, cared for these lands and traveled throughout the region for thousands of years,” she said. “We honor them as the first stewards of this place.”

Robin Nicolson, government and community relations district manager for Duke Energy Corporation, recounted the history of the creation of Lake James in the early 20th century. She called it a “visionary” work and thanked the staff of Lake James State Park for their work in preserving the land around the lake.

Other speakers included:

William Caldwell, park ranger for the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail

Judge Robert Hunter with Friends of Lake James State Park

Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer of NC School of Science and Math-Morganton

Brian Strong, interim director of the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation

Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Hunter, reflecting on his time in the North Carolina General Assembly, recalled the original vision of the park and its early days. He said a facility like the new visitor center is something he could have only dreamed of back then.

“This was a dream,” he said. “I can’t imagine all that we started back then is now all that we have here today.”

Strong called attention to everything the park has to offer from hiking and mountain biking to camping, fishing, boating, swimming and more.

“I look at this area as a hub,” he said. “The trails, eventually, will go to Marion, Old Fort, Asheville starting right here. We’ll have marathons, 26 miles around the lake come back here. Isn’t that amazing when we’ll be able to do that just from this sport right here?”

Wilson concluded the program with appreciation for everyone involved in the project.

“Thank you and congratulations,” he said. “This is a huge accomplishment and everyone here should be high-fiving and congratulating each other.”

After the program, leaders and park rangers lined the front of the building while Reid and Coffey cut the ribbon and officially welcomed the public to the new facility.

Within minutes, the building was filled with children and parents from a local homeschool group exploring the facility and enjoying the exhibits.

Baxter said, for him, the presence of the children was one of the most fitting aspects of the event considering the number of children who have enjoyed the park over the years and who will now get to enjoy the new center.

“Whoever planned to have the kids running around in the background should get a raise – that is brilliant,” he said.