Burke County folks who want to learn to kayak, you may get your chance soon.

On May 20, the North Carolina chapter of American Canoe Association will be partnering with the North Carolina State Parks, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission and the Carolina Kayak Club to offer low-cost beginner kayak classes to the public.

The organizations will hold simultaneous classes at 11 sites throughout the state, including at Lake James. The classes at each of the sites will have 15 slots available, with a cost of $15 per student, said William Holman, the North Carolina state director of the American Canoe Association. He said all of the instructors are volunteering their time and the 11 sites have numerous sponsors all in an effort to promote safe kayaking.

Holman said the Lake James State Park class will have the former two-time president of the American Canoe Association Robin Pope as the lead instructor. He holds many different certifications in paddling and safety instruction and was recently awarded the Legends of Paddling Award from ACA, Holman said.

South Mountains State Park Ranger Amanda Lasley and April Nelson will be assistant instructors during the training at Lake James, Holman said.

Holman said the event will be bringing together all aspects of paddling in North Carolina for one common goal: Paddling education and safety in conjunction with the National Safe Boating Week.

Holman said the classes are expected to start on May 20 at 8 or 9 a.m. and end around 3 or 5 p.m., depending on the site. He said they are leaving exact start time at each of the 11 sites up to the instructors.

He said the morning portion of the class will be on land learning about everything from safety and planning to the learning about the needed gear and the kayaks. He said they will take a lunch break and then get on the water for two or three hours.

Holman said the event is made possible by more than 100 volunteers and the sponsorship of more than 20 organizations ranging from state agencies, nonprofits, retailers and even paddling clubs and groups.

The Lake James class will have the State Park’s two large 15-person canoe’s there on display, according to information on the event.

CBS Sports in Morganton and Foothills Conservancy of NC are two of the sponsors of the class at Lake James.

Bryan Searcy, owner of CBS Sports, said they will be providing the 15 kayaks for the students to use during the training.

“We have a rental fleet, so we’re giving them our boats to use that day to try to get some people trained so they’ll know how to properly use kayaks,” Searcy said. “The more people know how to do it the right way, the less chance of people getting hurt is kind of the way we look at it.”

Searcy said Lake James State Park and South Mountain State Park are Burke County jewels and his business is happy to be apart of what they do.

“And especially when it comes to promoting the outdoors, and doing it in a healthy and safe way is always advantageous,” Searcy said.

In addition to Lake James, other sites holding classes are:

Jockey’s Ridge State Park, Nags Head area

Hammocks Beach State Park, Swansboro area

Carolina Beach State Park, Wilmington area

Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, Goldsboro — Kinston area

Falls Lake State Recreational Area, Durham area

Jordan Lake State Recreational Area, Pittsboro area

Jordan Lake Wildlife Resources Commission Access

Morrow Mountain State Park, Albemarle area

Hanging Rock State Park, Danbury area

Lake Norman State Park, Charlotte area

Holman said registration and promotion of the event is available at www.facebook.com/ACANorthCarolina.