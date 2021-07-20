Land purchase to provide fishing access

“A large part of our mission at Johns River Valley Camp has been and continues to be to teach the vital importance of our relationship to the land we inhabit,” he said. “We recognize that the Earth sustains us, and we, in turn, engage in its stewardship. We are exceedingly thrilled to be in partnership with Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and are enthusiastic about passing along the baton of care for this small corner of the planet to the U.S. Forest Service. As our ministry continues, we will reflect upon this as an historic moment in which we linked arms with others who share our love for the created world.”