Land transfer enhances views, public access to national park

“Linville Gorge has served as an important recreational center in North Carolina for decades,” said Burr. “The transfer of this tract of land to the Pisgah National Forest demonstrates the success of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a vital program that was fully and permanently funded by Congress in 2020. I applaud The Conservation Fund, the U.S. Forest Service, and the many stakeholders for their efforts to enhance public access and protect the iconic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains for years to come.”

Tillis agreed.

“Pisgah National Forest at Linville Gorge is an iconic destination that many North Carolinians and visitors have enjoyed for decades,” Tillis said. “Our great mountains merit significant protection so future generations can continue to enjoy their beauty, which is why I am proud to have co-sponsored the Great American Outdoor Act. I applaud The Conservation Fund and U.S. Forest Service for their commitment to this permanent safeguard.”

The Linville Gorge Wilderness Area was designated by Congress in the Wilderness Act of 1964. It was one of the first wilderness areas in the eastern United States. Linville River drops 2,000 feet as it cuts through the Blue Ridge on its way to join the Catawba River at Lake James. This acquisition helps adjoin the existing 11,786-acre Linville Gorge Wilderness Area in Pisgah National Forest.