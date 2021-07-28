Land transfer expands top game lands

BOONE – The Blue Ridge Conservancy recently transferred 615 acres of land to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to become part of Three Top Mountain Game Land. With this transfer, BRC has conserved 1,000 acres at Three Top, bringing the total area to more than 3,100 acres of protected land.

Important for conservation due to its biodiversity and designated as “exceptional” by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program, the Three Top Mountain Game Land addition includes more than three miles of headwater streams of the North Fork New River and expands the protected range for wildlife habitat and migration corridors. The additional acreage also includes a new public access for recreational opportunities such as hiking, birding and hunting.

“Acquiring land for public access and ecological protection has always been a priority for Blue Ridge Conservancy,” said Charlie Brady, executive director of BRC. “The significant expansion of Three Top Mountain Game Lands provides permanent protection of large forested tracts, which are important in providing climate resiliency for many species.”