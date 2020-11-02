Land trust, brewery to host author event

Brit Josa, Fonta Flora Brewery’s vibe coordinator, shared her excitement about the presentation.

“We are glad to have Valaida here to share her unique family stories,” Josa said. “These fields and structures hold so much history, and we believe that through learning and listening, our community can benefit and further appreciate this region and its people.”

Fullwood is the award-winning author of “Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African American Philanthropists,” which reframes portraits of philanthropy through a collection of stories and photography. Her book was named one of the 10 Best Black Books of 2011 and received the prestigious Terry McAdam Book Award as 2012’s “most inspirational and useful new book for the nonprofit sector.” Her book will be available for purchase at the event.

A graduate of Freedom High School, Fullwood currently resides in Charlotte, though her parents, Allen and Ann Fullwood, still reside in Morganton. In 2014, Allen joined Foothills Conservancy’s board of directors and has since served two three-year terms.