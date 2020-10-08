Land trust completes acquisition of park, forest

“I remember seeing the real estate signs go up on the edge of the Oak Hill property, offering 10- to 40-acre parcels for sale,” continued Kota. “I also noticed logging trucks exiting the land and could see an abrupt change in tree height on the highest knob on the property — indications of logging activity, which turned out to be clear cutting of native hardwood forests. It was then that I realized Foothills Conservancy could potentially protect the property from further subdivision and possibly even turn this land into a public park.”

Associate Director Beth Willard-Patton commented on what the park will mean for residents and visitors of Burke County: “This is a historical and monumental success for the conservancy and for the community. With this community park and forest, outdoor-seekers will no longer have to drive an hour or more to feel immersed in the woods. Burke County’s tagline is ‘Nature’s Playground,’ and we are so excited to be a part of making more space to play!”

Funding for the Oak Hill Community Park and Forest acquisition was made possible by donations from private individuals, small businesses and churches, as well as grants from Camp Lake James Stewardship Fund, Catawba-Wateree Water Management Group, North Carolina Land and Water Fund (previously the North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund), Community Foundation of Burke County, Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program, Glass Foundation, Grace Episcopal Church Foundation, Huffman-Cornwell Foundation, Jefferies-Kendall Foundation, Inc., J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation, N.C. DOJ Environmental Enhancement Grant Program, Rostan Family Foundation, The Unifour Foundation Inc. Endowment Fund, a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation and USDA Forest Service Community Forest Program.