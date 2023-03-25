The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina welcomed Annette Henson as its new office and finance administrator.

In this role, Henson, a Burke County native, will manage the land trust’s accounting, financial bookkeeping and office management needs.

“Foothills Conservancy’s staff and board are excited to have Annette joining the team,” said Andrew Kota, executive director of FCNC. “Her valuable experience and her previous tenure with Foothills Conservancy will be strong assets to the organization.”

As a graduate of Appalachian State University, Henson brings more than 20 years of experience in a successful accounting, administrative and financial recordkeeping career that covered the public, nonprofit and private sectors – including a previous stint working for Foothills Conservancy shortly after its founding, from 1998–2000.

“Returning to Foothills Conservancy is a dream come true,” Henson said. “I’ve followed and passionately supported Foothills Conservancy’s work for many years. I feel fortunate to be able to return now and support the success of the organization.”