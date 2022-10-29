Land trust protects Blowing Rock property

The Finley Gwyn Harper Sr. family heirs and C.V. Henkel Jr. family heirs, including 12 property owners and their families – a number totaling more than 50 family members – donated their property, named Cherry Tree Hollow and located in Blowing Rock above the Blue Ridge escarpment, to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina for permanent protection Oct. 6.

“Foothills Conservancy is pleased that the Harper and Henkel family heirs entrust our organization with the permanent protection of their historical and beautiful property,” said Andrew Kota, Foothills Conservancy’s executive director. “Cherry Tree Hollow adds an important 2.76 acres to our land trust’s recent conservation projects in the Johns River watershed, the Globe and Blowing Rock areas of Caldwell County, with the goals of permanently protecting the impressive mountain viewshed visible from the town of Blowing Rock, and important headwaters and significant natural areas of the Johns River – securing water quality downstream and the incredible scenery that attracts so many to our region.”

This well-known, historic property is located on the border of Caldwell and Watauga counties, along the Eastern Continental Divide, and has been in the families’ ownership for many generations. The land donation secures permanent protection of an iconic viewshed of the Blue Ridge Mountains enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people annually while driving into or out of the town of Blowing Rock along US 321, which includes views of the Johns River Gorge, Wilson Creek Gorge, Linville Gorge, Grandfather Mountain and the Black Mountains and South Mountains in the distance.

“Our ancestors, Finley Gwyn Harper Sr. and C.V. Henkel Jr., were deeply interested and involved in the development and enhancement of Blowing Rock,” said Dinny Harper Addison, one of the property owners. “Cherry Tree Hollow, the property they acquired in 1938, sits directly on the continental divide above the headwaters of the Johns River. Our large family is very excited and grateful that Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has accepted our outright donation to preserve the property in its natural state. We hope other owners will seriously consider preserving the green spaces, forests, waters and views that inspire and draw so many people to Blowing Rock.”

Kota recognized the contributions of the family and those involved in the protection of this property.

“Foothills Conservancy is grateful to the entire Harper and Henkel family heirs for their donation of the property, to Howard Arbuckle for his 45 years of stewardship, and to the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock for making a contribution to the permanent stewardship endowment for this project,” Kota said.

This property will be permanently protected by Foothills Conservancy as a preserve, where it will be monitored and stewarded for environmental conservation purposes.