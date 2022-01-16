Land trust protects Brushy Mountain property

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina received a generous conservation easement donation on a 120-acre property in the Brushy Mountains, just north of Taylorsville in Alexander County on Dec. 23.

This property, owned by Larry Sorkin, is geographically and ecologically diverse, and its conservation helps protect nearly a mile of headwater streams of Muddy Fork, a tributary of the Lower Little River in the Catawba River Basin, as well as types of uplands and natural forests in the Brushy Mountains foothills. The protected property is less than three miles from Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area.

“For almost 50 years, this land has provided a home, a sense of place and no end of wonder,” said Sorkin, who has owned the property since 1974. “I’m grateful and want to return the favor by offering it the protection it deserves. I’m thankful that Foothills Conservancy is proving to be the perfect partner in achieving that end.”