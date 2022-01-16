 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Land trust protects Brushy Mountain property
0 Comments
Foothills Conservancy of NC

Land trust protects Brushy Mountain property

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Foothills Conservancy Brushy Mtn pic

Pictured is a portion of the property under conservation easement.

 Photo submitted by Foothills Conservancy

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina received a generous conservation easement donation on a 120-acre property in the Brushy Mountains, just north of Taylorsville in Alexander County on Dec. 23.

This property, owned by Larry Sorkin, is geographically and ecologically diverse, and its conservation helps protect nearly a mile of headwater streams of Muddy Fork, a tributary of the Lower Little River in the Catawba River Basin, as well as types of uplands and natural forests in the Brushy Mountains foothills. The protected property is less than three miles from Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area.

“For almost 50 years, this land has provided a home, a sense of place and no end of wonder,” said Sorkin, who has owned the property since 1974. “I’m grateful and want to return the favor by offering it the protection it deserves. I’m thankful that Foothills Conservancy is proving to be the perfect partner in achieving that end.”

Conservation easements are voluntary written agreements between a landowner and a qualified conservation organization, like Foothills Conservancy, in which the property owner promises to keep the land in its natural condition and restrict development and subdivision. The land trust then monitors the property over time according to the terms of the agreement.

“We deeply appreciate Larry’s commitment to environmental conservation,” said Foothills Conservancy Executive Director Andrew Kota. “This property has tremendous environmental value and will allow us to protect more of the Lower Little River and several peaks of the Brushy Mountains in Alexander County.”

Foothills Conservancy currently holds 28 conservation easements, permanently protecting 4,484 acres of land across its eight-county service region.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert