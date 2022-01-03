Land trust protects property along river

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina acquired 130 acres along the Jacob Fork River in the Catawba River Basin On Dec. 23.

Purchased with funding from a private conservationist, the newly acquired property adjoins one of the conservancy’s previous projects, 160 acres of land that the conservancy purchased and transferred to North Carolina State Parks in 2020 as part of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail. This newly acquired property also will eventually be conveyed to the state for the same purpose.

Owned by the same family since 1786, the property contains a scenic half-mile segment of the Jacob Fork River, which serves as a source of drinking water for the town of Newton downstream. Two-hundred-thirty-five years later, Foothills Conservancy has now ensured its permanent protection as part of the future Wilderness Gateway State Trail.

“This property means so much to us, and it was such a wonderful experience working with Foothills Conservancy,” said Michele Kling, who helped lead negotiations for her family’s property. “My family and I feel so grateful for Foothills Conservancy’s help protecting this property. We couldn’t have found a better way to conserve the historical and sentimental value of the land.”