Land trust protects tract along Pinnacle Mountains

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina acquired 960 acres along the Pinnacle Mountains, a section of the South Mountains of McDowell and Rutherford counties, on April 1.

This acquisition increases the total amount of land in McDowell County protected by the conservancy to more than 15,000 acres since 1995, when the land trust was founded.

“The Pinnacle Mountains are ecologically important, hosting three large North Carolina Natural Areas designated by the Natural Heritage Program,” Tom Kenney, the conservancy’s land protection director, said. “The conservancy’s 960-acre tract borders other public and private conservation lands, including Bobs Creek State Natural Area.”

The conservancy purchased the 960-acre property at a bargain price from private conservationist Tim Sweeney, who shares the goal of preserving its natural value. In the coming months and over the next several years, the conservancy will manage the property for environmental quality, while planning to construct a section of the North Carolina State Parks system’s Wilderness Gateway State Trail.

This property also helps protect the Rockhouse Creek tributary of the Second Broad River, a public water supply watershed and part of the Broad River basin. At least 1.6 miles of headwater streams are on the tract.

Among several uncommon plants and animals found on the property is the white irisette, which is federally designated as an at-risk species in the United States.

Over the long term, the conservancy will work with public and private partners to acquire additional Pinnacle Mountains lands for conservation and recreation opportunities.

This purchase was made possible through grants from the N.C. Land and Water Fund and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and a generous donation of property value by the previous land owner.

This parcel is the latest of several of Foothills Conservancy’s conservation projects in McDowell County. In October 2021, the conservancy opened the Copper Ridge section of the Fonta Flora State Trail near Old Fort for public access, and in March 2022, the conservancy finalized the last of a three-phased acquisition project to expand Bobs Creek State Natural Area to more than 6,000 acres.