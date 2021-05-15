Land trust purchases property intended for greenway

The property acquisition ensures protection of approximately 0.3 miles of the Catawba River and its forested streambank. Once the trail and public parking area are constructed, it will provide opportunities for public river access and paddling, as well as for walking and biking.

“The acquisition of this property greatly enhances the planned connection between the Catawba Greenway and the McDowell Greenway,” said Bob Hunter, president of F3ST’s board of directors. “It will provide much needed parking, a better trail location and better access. I want to thank Ford for making this property available for purchase and Foothills Conservancy and McDowell County for working with the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail to complete this section of trail, connecting Morganton to Asheville by way of Marion and Old Fort.”

Beth Heile, executive director of F3ST, also commented on the importance of collaboration in trail projects.

“Partnerships are key for Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail to reach our goal of completing the trail in 10 years,” she said. “This transaction is a prime example of how a private land owner, Foothills Conservancy, F3ST and McDowell County can come together to significantly move the trail forward for the benefit of our region.”

Miller was happy to be part of the process.