Land trust receives grant for biking trail

Throughout the trail construction process, FCNC staff and volunteers will work closely with Michael Lowther, owner of Overmountain Cycles in Morganton.

“First, hats off to Foothills Conservancy for submitting this grant application,” Lowther said. “They are helping make a dream come true, and it's been a pleasure working with them. This grant will not only establish mountain bike trails in town, but it will also enrich the recreation Morganton has to offer for its citizens and tourists.

“I am beyond excited. Developing mountain bike trails in town has been a goal for years, and being able to share this with the community is even better. As a kid, I grew up being able to mountain bike from my front door. It’s wonderful knowing that my kids, the neighborhood kids and anyone throughout town has a place to ride and explore that is close to home. Trail ratings will range from beginner to intermediate, and we hope to have some skills features too. Morganton is a wonderful town, and I am thrilled to see these trails make it more playful.”

Shane Prisby, operations manager for Burke County’s Community Development program, also is excited about the grant.