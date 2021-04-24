Land trust receives property donation for Earth Day

“Essentially, all the water that comes down from Grandfather Mountain funnels through Wilson Creek,” said Nicholas Larson, district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service’s Grandfather Ranger District. “And the water quality along Wilson Creek is incredibly valuable, not only for the phenomenal trout fisheries and the recreational value that clean water provides — but also for the biota here, the rare species occurring just in this section of river.”

The tract along the river contains habitat for the brook floater, an at-risk, endangered species of freshwater river mussel. It is also home to the significantly rare Edmund’s snaketail dragonfly and the seagreen darter freshwater fish. Sightings of several vulnerable and significantly rare animal and plant species have also been recorded within a 1-mile radius of the property as well.

“The lands that we currently administer here for the national forest are a 2-mile section just below where we’re standing right now,” Larson explained, standing just above the riverbank on the newly acquired property. “That area, though, is a gorge — it’s really quite limited, access-wise. This property will allow us to facilitate people coming into the woods, providing easy access to the water without the danger of rapids, and just quite frankly the ability to park vehicles so that folks can get out into the forest and into the river.”