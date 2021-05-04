Land trust to offer free summer camp for kids

Registration is now open for the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina's fourth year of its free annual summer camp, Our Big Backyard.

The five-day camp will be a hybrid of in-person meetups and virtual activities completed through kits given to each camper. Parents and guardians of children ages 6 to 12 can choose between two sessions: July 12-16 or July 26-30.

Campers will participate in self-guided conservation-related STEAM activities that encourage them to explore their natural worlds through exercise and movement, healthy eating and snacking, art, reading, and science experiments. Camp kits, which contain all of the materials needed for the week’s activities, will be available for pickup at the conservancy’s office at 204 Avery Ave. in Morganton. Parents and guardians of registered campers will be notified when kits are ready to pick up.

Campers also will have the opportunity to participate in optional in-person activities on conservancy-protected lands and other regional outdoor spaces.

“We are really fortunate to have the opportunity to host another summer camp this July,” said Sophie Elliott, development coordinator for the conservancy. “I’m looking forward to having in-person meetups this year to accompany the at-home kit portion of camp.”