Land trust welcomes development associate

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina welcomed Meg Gaito as a development associate Sept. 1.

In this role, Gaito will work closely with Foothills Conservancy’s development director on the organization’s fundraising and development program.

“Foothills Conservancy’s staff and board are grateful to have Meg joining the team,” said Pam Hardin, the conservancy’s development director. “Her skills and experience will be an asset as we continue to expand our development reach and fundraising program.”

A native of Raleigh, Gaito spent her childhood frequenting her grandparents' family farm in McDowell County. A 2015 graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in parks, recreation and tourism management, she joins the team after a two-year stint in state government with the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council. Previously, she served in multiple roles with the YMCA of the Triangle and Camp Sea Gull/Seafarer.

“I am very excited to be working with such an amazing organization,” Gaito said. “Foothills Conservancy is doing a wonderful job conserving land that will be enjoyed and preserved for generations to come.”