Landfill holds mulch sale

The price of mulch at the John’s River Waste Management Facility has been reduced through April 30.
Any size pickup truck is $5 per load, and trailers and large trucks are $10 per scoop.
The landfill at 2500 Marsh Trail in Morganton is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The facility is closed on Sundays.
For information, call Kay Draughn at 828-437-2308.
