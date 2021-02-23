 Skip to main content
Landfill holds mulch sale
The price of mulch at the John’s River Waste Management Facility has been reduced through April 30.

Any size pickup truck is $5 per load, and trailers and large trucks are $10 per scoop.

The landfill at 2500 Marsh Trail in Morganton is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The facility is closed on Sundays.

For information, call Kay Draughn at 828-437-2308.

