Landfill workers find, return service hat to post

VALDESE - Curtis Cook and Jimmy Wilson, employees with the Johns River Waste Management Facility, knew they had to act when they found an American Legion service hat amongst the garbage at the landfill last fall.

“It needed to be back where it belonged,” Cook said.

The pair retrieved the hat and brought it to the Valdese American Legion Post No. 234. Post commander Julia Underwood and former commander Phil Ramsey determined that the hat once belonged to another former commander of the post, the late Robert Lindsay.

“We have a lot of military items that people have brought in, but this is one that is personal, and that makes it even more special,” said Ramsey, who also is the post’s historian. “The service cap has a Legion emblem, the city and the post number on it. Turns out, it wasn’t that hard to find the owner. There’s a pin on it for ‘Past Commander,’ and on the wall in our Warren Room, we have photos of our past commanders, so it was just a matter of comparing the hat to the pictures.”

Lindsay must have had at least two service hats, because the last one he had is already preserved in a frame at the post. He commanded the group in the 1980s and his son, Joey, is a member of the post’s Sons of the American Legion detachment.