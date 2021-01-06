Landfill workers find, return service hat to post

VALDESE - Curtis Cook and Jimmy Wilson, employees with the Johns River Waste Management Facility, knew they had to act when they found an American Legion service hat amongst the garbage at the landfill last fall.
“It needed to be back where it belonged,” Cook said.
The pair retrieved the hat and brought it to the Valdese American Legion Post No. 234. Post commander Julia Underwood and former commander Phil Ramsey determined that the hat once belonged to another former commander of the post, the late Robert Lindsay.
“We have a lot of military items that people have brought in, but this is one that is personal, and that makes it even more special,” said Ramsey, who also is the post’s historian. “The service cap has a Legion emblem, the city and the post number on it. Turns out, it wasn’t that hard to find the owner. There’s a pin on it for ‘Past Commander,’ and on the wall in our Warren Room, we have photos of our past commanders, so it was just a matter of comparing the hat to the pictures.”
Lindsay must have had at least two service hats, because the last one he had is already preserved in a frame at the post. He commanded the group in the 1980s and his son, Joey, is a member of the post’s Sons of the American Legion detachment.
Joey said his father was born in Salisbury in 1924, but moved to Valdese sometime during childhood and attended the Old Rock School. He served as tail gunner and mechanic with the U.S. Army Air Corps (which later became the U.S. Air Force) during World War II, serving in England and Japan. After leaving the military, Robert earned a degree in accounting, but then decided to become a brick layer, first for construction companies, then at the Great Lakes Carbon Company, where he worked for 40-plus years.
“When the baking furnaces would burn up, they would lower him and about eight other guys down in the pit, and they would rebuild the furnaces with fire bricks so they could heat them up,” Joey said.
Joey remembers helping his father organize Christmas parties for children at the Southmountain Institute (now Southmountain Children and Family Services) held at the Valdese American Legion while Robert was commander there.
“The veterans would all take names and give those kids a Christmas gift,” he said.
Robert died of a heart attack in 1998 at age 76.
As I looked back on my favorite stories of the year, I realized the common theme among them …
Joey was able to shed some light on how his father’s first service cap may have ended up in a landfill.
“Joey explained that when his dad got his new cap, he gave this one to someone else, but he (Joey) didn’t know who,” Ramsey said. “We figured that person passed away, and that’s how it ended up where it was.”
Joey said he felt “wonderful” that Cook and Wilson recovered the hat and brought it to the Valdese American Legion.
"I was thankful that someone had enough courage to bring it back to Post 234 in respect of my father," he said.
Underwood was shocked to learn where the hat was found.
“I could not believe someone would throw it away,” she said. “It is part of our history, which we are proud of. Someday, we hope to open a museum in our adjacent building, but it needs a lot of work.”
Ramsey noted that the post dates back to 1938.
“We are a part of this community,” he said. “We have one member who has 74 years of membership. I’ve only been here for 11 years, and believe me, this place is book-worthy for its history.”
The post held a private ceremony in which Cook and Wilson presented the hat to Joey. The Valdese American Legion plans to put the hat on display.
Ramsey said people who find discarded veterans’ items should try to get them to a veterans’ group or a museum.
“Hopefully, we can find a home for it,” Ramsey said.
To learn more, contact the Valdese American Legion daily after 1 p.m. at 828-522-1511.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.