Lanes of traffic to close for courthouse square construction
Some lanes of traffic in downtown Morganton will close this week for construction at the courthouse square.

The inside lanes closest to the courthouse on South Green Street, South Sterling Street and East Union Street will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for crews to complete work on traffic islands.

Motorists should use caution when passing through this area to ensure the safety of the workers involved. The lanes of traffic are scheduled to be reopened by Friday.

