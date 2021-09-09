 Skip to main content
Last chance to catch ‘Something Rotten!’ this weekend
Hickory Community Theatre

Last chance to catch 'Something Rotten!' this weekend

hct

From left, Branden Nuhfer, Carol Anne Hartman, and Scott Hudson perform in a production of the Broadway musical “Something Rotten!” with the Hickory Community Theatre.

 Ken Burns

There are only three more performances before the smash-hit Broadway musical, “Something Rotten” ends its run at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m., tonight, Friday and Saturday in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare. Their answer is to create the world’s very first musical.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

Due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

