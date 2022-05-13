Last chance to vote early is Saturday

Today and Saturday are the last chances for voters to cast a ballot during early voting.

Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be no voting on Monday. Election day is Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, around 4,826 people have cast a ballot during early voting, with 4,032 Republicans and 794 Democrats making up the total, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

During early voting, people can register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day and also update their registration, such as a change of address but can’t change their political affiliation.

Early voting sites are:

Board of Elections, 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Burke County Senior Center, 501 N. Green St., Morganton.

Glen Alpine Town Hall, 103 Pitt St., Glen Alpine.

Hildebran Library/Senior Center, 109 S. Center St., Hildebran.

Rutherford College Town Hall, 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

Voters who are registered unaffiliated can choose which ballot they want in the primary election. A primary decides which candidates will move on to the General Election in November.

Any absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location, but on Election Day will have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office.

Local races in the primary are:

Burke County Board of Commissioners (two seats)

Republicans Randy Burns, Jennie Cook, Tom Johnson, Beth Heile, Phil Smith and Frank R. Smith Jr. There will be no Democrats running for the seats in the primary election.

Burke County Clerk of Court (one seat)

Republicans Crystal Carpenter, Bryan Steen and Eric Duckworth.

There are no Democrats running for the seat in the primary election.

Burke County Sheriff (one seat)

Republicans Banks Hinceman and Richard Epley.

There are no Democrats running for the seat.

N.C. Senate District 46 (one seat)

Republicans Warren Daniel and Mark Crawford.

There are no Democrats running for the seat in the primary election.

District 10 of the U.S. House of Representatives (one seat)

Republicans Patrick McHenry, Richard Speer, Michael Magnotta, Jeff Gregory and Gary Robinson.

Democrats Pam Genant and Michael Felder.

There are sample ballots at the Burke County Board of Elections or on its website at www.burkenc.org/2414/Elections.

The 2022 general election will be on Nov. 8.

For additional information, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.