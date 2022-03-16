‘Last of the Mohicans’ anniversary festival to rock Morganton in May

Movie buffs, local history aficionados and perhaps anyone who’s ever seen or read the “Last of the Mohicans” can get ready for a fun-filled anniversary celebration in May.
This year marks 30 years since the Hollywood blockbuster debuted on the Silver Screen, with many of the movies scenes filmed in Burke County.
The event, being held May 12 and 13, will feature guided film location tours plus an all-day event on May 14 on the historic courthouse square in downtown Morganton.
It will feature live entertainment on the courthouse square’s stage starting at noon May 14, with headliner Alasdair Fraser, the award-winning Scottish Highland fiddle player who performed on the movie’s soundtrack and appeared in the movie. He’s a two-time winner of the Scottish National Fiddle Championship, and also performed on the “Titanic” soundtrack and in the film.
Other artists performing include the Jeff Little Trio, a bluegrass group, along with Slight Departure playing traditional Appalachian music.
Knife makers, gunsmiths, blacksmiths, period clothiers, weavers and other craft artisans will blanket the square, along with reenactors dressed in mid-1700s period attire. Saturday afternoon’s festivities will coincide with the Catawba Valley Beer Festival, where brewers from the Catawba Valley Ale Trail will offer samples of their brews from 3-6 p.m. and attendees will receive a “Last of the Mohicans” beer festival glass. Food trucks also will be onsite.
Ed Phillips, chief executive officer of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority, said “The Last of the Mohicans” left a lasting impact on the area because it drew people to explore sites in the county where the film was produced.
He said staff at the Burke County Tourism Development Authority started looking at ways to celebrate the film’s anniversary, and with the newly redesigned courthouse square open to the public, a celebration of this scale seemed appropriate.
“Talking to the folks in the community who were involved in the movie, I mean there’s hundreds of them, maybe even thousands,” Phillips said. “It’s a lot of people who are involved in this, from building the fort to providing security on the lake, pontoon boats for filming, it just goes on and on. Every time I turn around I’m talking to somebody and they’re like ‘Yeah, I helped them run sound,’ or, ‘I drove a bus.’”
The $40-million production was one of the largest ever produced in North Carolina, Phillips said, and he said more than 1,500 people played extras or held supporting roles in the film.
“Our aim is to celebrate the movie, to celebrate the people that were involved in it, to have a reunion of folks that maybe hadn’t seen each other in 30 years that were involved in it,” Phillips said.
Planning for the event has been in the works for about two years, Phillips said, and they still want to hear from people involved in the film’s production.
“We want to hear people’s individual stories about working on the set or working with the stars and what their experiences and memories are from that,” Phillips said. “For a lot of people, it was a hallmark moment for their lives.”
A reunion tent will be set up for anyone who worked on the film to reconnect with others, and artifacts and historic photos from the film locations will also be on display.
“The Last of the Mohicans” festival is a ticketed event, with each ticket $13 and available at commaonline.org. The festival is capped at 1,500 tickets. Tickets for the Catawba Valley Beer Festival are an additional $40, and also are available at commaonline.org. The beer festival is capped at 500 tickets.
Anyone involved in the film who wants to share their story can contact director@discoverburkecounty.com or call 828-433-6793.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.