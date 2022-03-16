‘Last of the Mohicans’ anniversary festival to rock Morganton in May

Ed Phillips, chief executive officer of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority, said “The Last of the Mohicans” left a lasting impact on the area because it drew people to explore sites in the county where the film was produced.

He said staff at the Burke County Tourism Development Authority started looking at ways to celebrate the film’s anniversary, and with the newly redesigned courthouse square open to the public, a celebration of this scale seemed appropriate.

“Talking to the folks in the community who were involved in the movie, I mean there’s hundreds of them, maybe even thousands,” Phillips said. “It’s a lot of people who are involved in this, from building the fort to providing security on the lake, pontoon boats for filming, it just goes on and on. Every time I turn around I’m talking to somebody and they’re like ‘Yeah, I helped them run sound,’ or, ‘I drove a bus.’”

The $40-million production was one of the largest ever produced in North Carolina, Phillips said, and he said more than 1,500 people played extras or held supporting roles in the film.